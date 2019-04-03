Modern Message and Wag! Form Strategic Multifamily Partnership

DALLAS, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Message, the creators of Community Rewards - a resident engagement platform for apartment communities, announced today the organization has formed a strategic alliance with Wag! , the creators of on-demand dog walking.

Wag! will exclusively provide free services, discounts, and deals to multifamily and student housing residents through the Community Rewards Partner Network as a preferred partner. In 2019, residents will receive Wag! Perks available in the Community Rewards mobile app across all Wag! Markets.

This new partnership addresses one of the top priorities for apartment residents, their pets. A recent study from Apartments.com shows 68% of US apartment residents own a pet, with 71% of those pets being a dog. In addition, the study showed 74% of US apartment communities are pet-friendly.

"Partnering with Wag! is such a great opportunity for Modern Message to give more residents access to amazing deals and perks from the top pet care service provider in multifamily," said Modern Message CEO John Hinckley . "We are thrilled to be an exclusive partner!"

"We're proud to partner with Modern Message to help pet parents in apartment communities across the country take care of their furry family members directly through the Community Rewards app," said Wag! Business Development VP Garrett Smallwood. "Pet care providers on the Wag! platform are passionate about providing the highest level of service to the animals in their care. Through Modern Message, pet parents will have access to 5-star walking, boarding, sitting, and daycare."

This announcement is in conjunction with Modern Message's latest feature release, Perks. This program allows Multifamily and Student Housing management companies and communities to offer their residents national, regional, and hyper-local, tailored deals or discounts to a variety of merchants and services. From dining, entertainment, fitness, retailers and more. Wag! is the first Modern Message National Perk. They are kicking off 2019 with two free dog walks and $40 off dog care services to new Wag! customers. These Perks are valid exclusively for apartment and student housing residents who participate in the Community Rewards platform.

To learn more about today's announcement, you can meet Modern Message at the upcoming 2019 Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference between May 5th-8th, 2019. Schedule an appointment with us during the conference.

About Modern Message

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Modern Message invents new ways to facilitate resident engagement approaches, empowering on-site property management teams to understand and positively impact their residents' apartment experience. The company's portfolio comprises more than 400 asset management companies and ownership groups, spanning over 3,700 apartment communities, and more than one million active residents, supporting both the Multifamily and Student Housing sectors. Modern Message ranked #1153 on Inc. 5000's 2018 fastest growing companies list . The company continues to rapidly expand, yielding an average annual growth rate of 60% over the previous four years.

About Wag!

Wag! created on-demand dog walking in 2015 and is now available in 43 states and 110 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life and instant access to experienced and trustworthy dog walkers, boarders, and sitters in their communities. Wag! services are insured and bonded, and every walker and sitter has passed a thorough vetting process before being approved to work on the platform. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank and through this program has provided more than 8 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Darcey Forbes, Chief Sales Officer, at (214) 238-4200 or 212100@email4pr.com. To learn more about Modern Message, visit us at www.modernmsg.com .

Joe Copsey, Director of Multifamily, at partnerships@wagwalking.com. To learn more about Wag!, visit us at wagwalking.com .

