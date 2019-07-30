Modern Message Welcomes Chantelle Berger As New Business Development Executive

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Message, one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces and the creator of Community Rewards - a resident engagement platform for apartment communities, announced today the organization has appointed Chantelle Berger as the new Business Development Executive.

Leveraging her eight years of experience with Dinerstein , Greystar , and most recently Bainbridge , Berger's strategic focus will be growing Modern Message's Student Housing core business and select imperative partnerships within the Multifamily sector.

Chantelle Berger - Business Development Executive, Modern Message

"I became a Modern Message client in 2013, while I was a Property Manager with Greystar Student Housing. Community Rewards was instrumental in transforming our reputation and reaching target occupancy. As I continued my Multifamily path into corporate Marketing, Community Rewards became a staple across my portfolios," said Berger.

"Modern Message has aided me in many successes throughout my career. When the opportunity to join the Modern Message family arose, it was a natural decision. It is rare when passion and a career intertwine," added Berger.

"We've worked with Chantelle as a client for the past five years, so we were ecstatic when she made the decision to join Modern Message. Chantelle has been an incredible advocate for the company. She wholeheartedly believes in our product vision, and we look forward to seeing her represent Modern Message as one of our own," said John Hinckley , CEO and Co-Founder of Modern Message.

Chief Sales Officer Darcey A. Forbes leads the growing sales team which includes VP of Strategic Partnerships Nikki Jorski , National Sales and Marketing Manager Dayna Gardner , Regional Sales Manager Rick DeNenno , Sales Account Executive Gabby Stevens , and now Berger .

About Modern Message

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Modern Message invents new ways to facilitate resident engagement approaches, empowering Operations, Marketing, and On-Site teams to make smarter business decisions resulting in increased revenue, resident retention, and loyalty. The company's portfolio comprises more than 600 asset management companies and ownership groups, spanning over 4,000 apartment communities, and more than 1.7 million active residents, supporting both the Multifamily and Student Housing sectors. The company continues to rapidly expand, yielding an average annual growth rate of 60% over the previous four years.

