Modern Micro Endodontics Opens Ninth New Jersey Location in Englewood Cliffs

Following a transition of ownership from Dr. Anthony Fasciano, the Bergen County office brings root canal therapy, surgical endodontics, and same-day emergency treatment to patients and referring dentists.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Micro Endodontics has opened its ninth New Jersey office at 617 E. Palisades Ave, Suite 3 in Englewood Cliffs, following a transition of ownership from longtime Englewood Cliffs endodontist Dr. Anthony Fasciano, DMD. The office extends the practice's specialty endodontic care into Bergen County and adds appointment availability for area patients and referring dentists, including same-day treatment for dental emergencies.

Dr. Fasciano led the Englewood Cliffs practice for many years and selected Modern Micro Endodontics as his successor, announcing the transition in a letter to the dental community. He will remain with the office for a period of time to support the handoff, and longtime staff members will continue in their roles. The practice will operate at the same address, open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Modern Micro Endodontics has provided root canal therapy and other specialty endodontic treatment across Northern and Central New Jersey for more than a decade. The practice was founded by and is led by Dr. Vivian Graham, DDS, who earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery and completed her endodontic residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Graham has been recognized as a New Jersey Monthly Top Dentist for 14 consecutive years and is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Association of Endodontists, and the New Jersey Association of Endodontists.

Dr. Graham will be joined in Englewood Cliffs by Dr. Tara Mahpour, DMD, who received her Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine and completed a General Practice Residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, followed by a post-doctoral endodontics residency at Rutgers. Her clinical research examined healing rates and prognostic factors following apicoectomy. Dr. Mahpour was named a 2026 New Jersey Monthly Top Dentist alongside Dr. Graham.

Because the practice is dedicated exclusively to endodontics, each office is equipped for detailed diagnosis and precise treatment, including surgical operating microscopes used in every procedure, cone-beam computed tomography, and EdgePRO laser technology. Referring dentists remain central to how the practice operates, and the Englewood Cliffs office is intended to shorten the time between referral and appointment for patients in Bergen County and surrounding towns.

"Opening our ninth location is about more than growth. It is about expanding access to exceptional endodontic care while maintaining the personalized experience that has always defined Modern Micro Endodontics," says Dr. Vivian Graham, DDS, founder and lead doctor at Modern Micro Endodontics. "Our focus remains unchanged: delivering exceptional endodontic care, investing in advanced technology and building lasting partnerships with the dentists who entrust us with their patients. We are grateful to Dr. Fasciano for his confidence, and we look forward to continuing the standard of care that patients and referring doctors in Englewood Cliffs have come to expect."

Modern Micro Endodontics provides a comprehensive range of endodontic services at all nine locations, including:

Non-Surgical Endodontics

Root Canal Therapy

Surgical Endodontics

Treatment for Cracked Teeth

Traumatic Dental Injuries

Facial Esthetics

Emergency Treatment

About Modern Micro Endodontics

Modern Micro Endodontics is a specialty endodontic practice serving patients throughout Northern and Central New Jersey, combining advanced imaging and microscopic technology with a comfort focused approach to care. Prospective patients can learn more about Modern Micro Endodontics by visiting https://www.jcendo.com or by contacting one of the following locations:

Englewood Cliffs: 617 E. Palisades Ave, Suite 3, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632, 201-894-0350

Florham Park: 256 Columbia Turnpike, Suite 205 South Tower, Florham Park, NJ 07932, 973-765-0011

Jersey City: 255 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302, 201-369-9080

Hoboken: 901 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030, 201-386-9080

Millburn: 187 Millburn Ave, Suite 7, Millburn, NJ 07041, 973-258-9535

Cedar Grove: 900 Pompton Ave, Ste B1, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009, 973-655-9080

North Plainfield: 339 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ 07060, 908-650-7200

Parsippany: 245 Baldwin Rd, STE 207, Parsippany, NJ 07054, 973-335-3700

Bayonne: 356 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002, 201-854-1356

SOURCE Modern Micro Endodontics