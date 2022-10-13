Award-winning, American-made wood alternative made from rice hulls quickly expands into new categories

FERNWOOD, Miss., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill , manufacturer of innovative wood alternative ACRE, builds on its expanding offering by introducing porch boards. The ACRE portfolio already includes trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding.

"We are on a mission to make ACRE available for as many indoor and outdoor applications as possible that normally use wood," says Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill. "Porch boards are the latest to our exterior product line."

Modern Mill Adds Porch Boards to Growing ACRE Offering

Like all ACRE products, ACRE Porch Boards are made with upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste manufacturing facility in Mississippi. Providing the look and feel of real wood, it is comfortable underfoot and slip-resistant. Strong and resilient, ACRE Porch Boards are water-, weather- and pest-resistant and guaranteed not to rot or splinter.

The boards have a gorgeous grain surface profile and tight tongue-in-groove fit. They measure 15/16" by 3-5/16" (actual) and come in 10-, 12- and 16-inch lengths.

Just like ACRE decking and siding, ACRE porch boards can be painted or stained.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE™, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

