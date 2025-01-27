FERNWOOD, Miss., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires that recently impacted California, Modern Mill has committed siding for 20 families who lost their homes to aid recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The recent wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes and acres of forest, leaving many families displaced and struggling to recover. Modern Mill is supporting the restoration of these communities, providing building materials that are strong, safe, and ecologically sound.

Modern Mill Donates Siding to Rebuild 20 Homes in California Wildfire Recovery Efforts

"Our hearts are with the families and communities affected by the wildfires," said Chris Guimond, Chief Executive Officer at Modern Mill. "We're doing everything we can to help support relief efforts and we hope this initiative inspires others to help those in need."

To apply for the donation, individuals whose homes were affected by the wildfires are invited to visit Modern Mill's California Wildfires Support page. Visit the webpage to get started: https://modern-mill.com/californiasupport/

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

