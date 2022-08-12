Modern Mill Introduces ACRE Siding

New sustainable option for shiplap and board & batten siding applications

FERNWOOD, Miss., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill , manufacturer of innovative wood alternative ACRE, adds siding to its product offering.

Wooden siding is a classic popular option for building exteriors. As more and more people are interested in sustainable and low-maintenance building products for the home ACRE siding delivers two classic design and installation options for siding: shiplap and board & batten.

Made with upcycled rice hulls in Mississippi, ACRE siding is a sustainable, durable alternative that looks and feels like real wood. It's an ideal material for outdoor applications since it is water-, weather- and pest-resistant and guaranteed not to rotor splinter.

ACRE is lightweight, easy to cut and can be installed and treated just like wood. It accepts paint or stains, accommodating different styles and color schemes. For a seamless appearance, it allows for blind fastening.

"We're excited to be able to offer homeowners and businesses a sustainable siding option," explains Kim Guimond, Modern Mill's Chief Marketing Officer. "ACRE Siding delivers the elegant look of popular wooden siding like cedar without harming a single tree. It helps protect your home, helps sustainability leaders achieve their goals and offers the world a practical solution to deforestation.

Opting for one pallet of ACRE saves one acre of rainforest or hardwood species. ACRE has other environmental benefits, like being 100% recyclable and produced in a zero-waste manufacturing environment.

ACRE Shiplap Siding is available in 12-, 16- and 20-foot planks.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE™, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

