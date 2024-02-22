Modern Mill Launches a Newly Redesigned and Streamlined Website

Modern Mill

22 Feb, 2024, 14:45 ET

The new design offers enhanced features for an intuitive user experience and engaging digital experiences.

FERNWOOD, Miss., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap towards enhanced user experience, Modern Mill, the manufacturer of innovative wood-alternative ACRE, announces the launch of their redesigned website. The new site features meet today's audience's expectations for intuitive navigation, embedded sales enablement tools and a robust information hub.

"Our goal is to ensure that any type of user, whether an architect, builder, dealer, homeowner or distributor, can have the best user experience and can find the information they need with the least number of clicks and scrolls possible," says Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer. "We've significantly updated our mobile website to ensure that installers on the jobsite can easily obtain the installation and technical information they need. We'll continue to make further improvements such as translating aspects of the site to Spanish and Portuguese."

Key Features: 

  • Intuitive Navigation: Navigation has been significantly improved to account for user types and their respective information needed.
  • Robust Information Hub: The revamped website consolidates more information into fewer and easier navigable webpages so users can find all information they need in less time.
  • New Inspiration Page: The "Get Inspired/Projects" page is in a grid format for easy user experience. Each project has information on specific projects and coatings used.
  • New Architect and Designer Toolkit: An updated dedicated page that houses all the tools that the A&D community needs including the ability to sign up for lunch-and-learns
  • Social Media Integration: The homepage promotes customers' projects by loading user-generated content from Instagram to further inspire prospective customers.
  • Contemporary Client Experiences: Expanded sustainability story, video library and online shop (with branded merchandise)

Modern Mill invites users to explore the revamped website at www.modern-mill.com and discover a world beyond wood with ease.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

Press Contact:
Monie Nann
6017300255
https://modern-mill.com/

SOURCE Modern Mill

