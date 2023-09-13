Modern Mill Named to Sustainable Company Product Innovation of the Year (Americas) by Environmental Finance

Modern Mill

Sept. 13, 2023

Maker of Innovative Wood Alternative Earns a Spot by Curbing Deforestation

FERNWOOD, Miss. , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill, manufacturer of innovative wood alternative ACRE™, has been named Product Innovation of the Year (Americas) by Environmental Finance in their annual list of the Sustainable Companies for 2023.

The Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards recognize leading corporations across all industries that are transforming their business practices to pave the way towards a net-zero future. The award seeks to shine a light on companies that are actively driving change in their approach to responsibility and sustainability.

"We're honored to be a part of this year's list of sustainable companies," says Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill. "Our business model demonstrates that businesses can consider the environmental impact of their operations and by doing so achieve important business objectives, like high customer and employee retention, operational efficiencies, and shareholder value."

Modern Mill's flagship product ACRE, tackles deforestation with its 100% tree-free makeup. It's made from upcycled rice hulls, a form of agricultural waste, in a zero-waste manufacturing environment. It's a circular product, recyclable, and provides LEED points for green building.

According to the company, making the choice to use ACRE saved more than 10,000 acres of rainforest and 10,000 soft trees in 2023. They've upcycled more than three tons of rice hulls or more than garbage collected in the city of Cincinnati annually.

"[Modern Mill] demonstrates innovation in terms of materials, manufacturing, and its environmental impact," said one of Environmental Finance's judges. "This seems to be a great product that is needed to transform the building industry and could help curb deforestation."

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

