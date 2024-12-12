Modern Mill’s ACRE Edge & Center Bead/V-Groove Named a 2024 Golden Hammer Award Winner

FERNWOOD, Miss., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill is proud to announce that its ACRE Edge & Center Bead/V-Groove siding has been named a winner in the prestigious HBS Dealer Golden Hammer Awards. This recognition highlights the product's sleek design, superior performance, and commitment to sustainability.

ACRE Edge & Center Bead/V-Groove is a versatile, dual-sided product featuring a classic beaded profile on one side and a sleek V-groove on the other. Ideal for applications such as ceilings, wainscoting, and siding, it combines the timeless beauty of wood with the resilience and durability of composites.

Crafted from upcycled rice hulls, ACRE is a 100% tree-free material engineered to resist water, weather, pests, and splintering – ensuring long-lasting performance in both interior and exterior projects. Its user-friendly workability allows for cutting, sanding, routing, and thermoforming with standard woodworking tools. Additionally, ACRE is the first stainable composite, offering unmatched customization options.

"We're honored that ACRE Edge & Center Bead/V-Groove has been recognized in this year's competitive program," said Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill. "This award highlights our dedication to creating sustainable, high-performance building materials that deliver exceptional quality and versatility for any project."

The HBS Dealer Golden Hammer Awards celebrates excellence in the hardware and building supply industry, showcasing the best new products based on innovation, value, and shelf appeal. To see the full list of 2024 winners, visit the award homepage here: https://hbsdealer.com/golden-hammer-winners-announced .

