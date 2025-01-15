Modern Mill's ACRE Wins 2025 Business Intelligence Group Innovation Award

FERNWOOD, Miss., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill, a manufacturer of sustainable building materials, has been honored in the 2025 Business Intelligence Group Innovation Awards in the Transformative Products category for their pioneering product, ACRE. The product has earned recognition for solving critical challenges faced by builders, homeowners, and the environment.

Made from upcycled rice hulls, ACRE is a tree-free and recyclable material available in a variety of applications, including siding, trim, decking, and millwork. ACRE blends the durability of modern composites with the aesthetic beauty of rich tropical woods, a gap that other materials have struggled to deliver without compromise.

In addition to performance, ACRE is innovating the way building materials can positively affect the environment. Serving as a practical replacement for nearly any non-structural use of wood, ACRE is helping preserve old-growth trees, reduce carbon emissions, and divert rice hulls from landfills.

"When Modern Mill first introduced ACRE in 2020, we recognized a need in the building industry for a solution that meets the needs of both people and the planet," said Kim Guimond, CMO at Modern Mill. "We're excited to continue innovating with expanded ACRE profiles, color customization, and even greater environmental impact to come."

The Business Intelligence Group Innovation Awards honor organizations and products that address real-world challenges with innovative solutions. As a most innovative product in the Transformative Products category, ACRE is recognized as one of the top solutions delivering innovation and progress across all industries.

For more information about ACRE and Modern Mill, visit: https://modern-mill.com/why-acre/

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

