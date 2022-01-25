Modern Mountainside Retreat Captures Palm Springs Panorama

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With uninterrupted and unrivaled views of Palm Springs, the eye-catching and architecturally-significant "Norton House" has just been listed for sale at $3.495 million. The 2,596-square-foot Araby Cove home blends Eastern inspiration with Western influence, integrating seamlessly into its surrounding desert landscape while leaning into unique design traits that create a truly remarkable indoor-outdoor living experience.

The Norton House, Palm Springs, California. Designed by Jersey Devil Design Build. Photo by Patrick Ketchum.

The home, built in 1998 by Jersey Devil Design Build for George and Adele Norton, most notably features a mid-footprint courtyard — covered by a ramada trellis — that acts as a connecting, outdoor breezeway between two living areas. It is that unique trellis that offers respite from the California sun and a sense of privacy between each of the separated living areas.

"The trellis acts as a parasol, offering functional shade while at the same time serving as a distinctive design element for this unique home," said Stewart Smith, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the seller. "With its position against the mountain and its abundant natural lighting, this home truly leverages the scenic Palm Springs landscape and its idyllic, desert climate."

The 1.75-acre property, which will convey with additional parcels to total 3.74 acres, One side of the home includes a master suite, the main living area, a full kitchen, a den and an office, while the other side features two additional en-suite bedrooms, a separate efficiency kitchen and an oversized two-car garage.

Beyond its aesthetically pleasing features, the home also includes efficiency-minded touches, to include a stunning waterfall that acts as a natural evaporative cooling system for the courtyard, recycled polystyrene insulation and reinforced concrete walls, and a ventilation system that ushers hot air way from the attic areas to keep the home cool.

In addition, the home features motorized, rolling shades for most of its windows and retractable doors, offering welcome shade and security.

"As beautiful as this home is, its thoughtful design shouldn't be overlooked," said Patrick Jordan, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the seller. "This home's design goes to great lengths to capture absolutely everything its prime location has to offer."

The home's outdoor living area, anchored by a partially-shaded, lap pool beneath the trellis, offers ample space for entertaining, relaxing or stargazing — a particularly enviable perk that comes with being tucked into a mountainside. And in the evenings, the home's sloping silhouette is set aglow with lighting that highlights its unique form and the environment that surrounds it.

"This home is in a class all its own, honestly," Patrick Jordan, with PS Properties, said. "It was designed in a mindful, functional, showstopping way, and it delivers on all counts."

