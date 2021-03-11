Modern Music Stays in the Charts for 45.3 Days on Average - a New Study by Buhamster
They investigated 804 tracks from the Billboard Hot-100 over the last 52 weeks.
Mar 11, 2021, 08:32 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study by Buhamster, a music track in the USA stays in the charts for 45.3 days on average. Our findings are here: https://buhamster.com/en/the-lifespan-of-a-music-track-in-the-charts-is-45-days-our-investigation.html
The methods
Buhamster analyzed 804 tracks by 465 performers from the Billboard Hot-100 charts. They also split the samples into the TOP-100, TOP-10, TOP-3 and TOP-1 charts. The period of investigation was one year.
Key findings
- A music track stays in the TOP-100 for 45.3 days
- 42.6% of tracks are in the TOP-100 for one week only
- 28.4% of songs can be in the TOP-10 for more than 10 weeks
- The best song among the samples spent 52 weeks in the TOP-100
- Each performer made 1.73 tracks that made it into the TOP-100 charts
Average track lifespan
Buhamster found that the average lifespan of a music track in the TOP-100 charts is 45.3 days. In the TOP-10, the result is 44.9 days. In the TOP-3, it's 28 days. And the TOP-1 songs live for 16.5 days on average.
Only one week in the charts
The investigation showed that 42.6% of tracks in the TOP-100 are only in the charts for one week. In the TOP-10, this applies to 40% of tracks. In the TOP-3, this goes up to 56.4% and reaches its peak in the TOP-1 with 68.2%.
Over 10 weeks in the charts
There was only one track in the TOP-1 that stayed there for more than 10 weeks which made up 4.5%. In the TOP-100, 24.5% of all tracks stayed for more than 10 weeks. It's surprising that this number goes up to 28.4% in the TOP-10 and falls sharply for the TOP-3 to 10.2%.
Lifespan of the best tracks in the charts
There was one record holder in the TOP-100 charts who stayed there for 52 weeks. The best result for the TOP-10 is 42 weeks. In the TOP-3, the best track survived for 17 weeks and for the TOP-1 it was 11 weeks.
Amount of tracks per performer
Every performer who made it into the charts produced 1.73 tracks. In the TOP-3 we have 1.05 tracks per performer.
Check out Buhamster's findings here: https://buhamster.com/en/the-lifespan-of-a-music-track-in-the-charts-is-45-days-our-investigation.html
This investigation was conducted by the Buhamster website, which aims at creating first-class entertaining and informative content. You can also find the information on their YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/FNb3xSUVC_o
Contact:
Dmitry Sapko
+38 (068) 965-29-44
[email protected]
SOURCE Buhamster
Share this article