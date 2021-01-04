Modern Niagara converts AMPED Sports Lab and Ice Complex into a Zero Carbon Building (ZCB)

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Modern Niagara has converted AMPED Sports Lab and Ice Complex into the first Zero Carbon Building™ – Performance Standard certified arena, achieved in December 2020 through the Canada Green Building Council®'s Zero Carbon Building™ Program. Modern Niagara is a national mechanical and electrical, building services, and integrated building technology contractor that delivers to its clients a broad spectrum of service offerings, including data-driven energy solutions for retrofits and new construction alike.

"Buildings account for a significant portion of carbon emissions – we believe that what we have accomplished at AMPED Sports Lab and Ice Complex represents a step in the right direction towards building a more sustainable future. While converting AMPED into the world's first arena to achieve the Zero Carbon Building Performance Standard certification did not come without challenges, I see this achievement as a great opportunity for Canada's infrastructure more generally," said Brad McAninch, CEO of Modern Niagara Group Inc.

Modern Niagara's work in the arena is recognized by the Canada Green Building Council for its energy efficiency and carbon reduction measures. Not only do these measures entail reducing operational carbon, but they also reduce overall energy consumption by optimizing facility operation through intelligent building automation, on-site renewable energy generation, and replacing all fossil fuel consuming equipment on-site, such as gas-fired rooftop units, hot water heaters, and the ice rink dehumidifier.

The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) is a non-profit national organization that has been working to advance green and sustainable building practices in Canada since 2002. A member of the World Green Building Council, CaGBC recognizes organizations and individuals for their leadership in reducing the environmental impact of the built environment. Through the Zero Carbon Building™ Standard – Performance certification, the CaGBC recognizes highly energy-efficient buildings that produce onsite or procure carbon-free renewable energy or high-quality carbon offsets to offset the annual carbon emissions associated with building materials and operations.

About Modern Niagara

Modern Niagara is a Canadian mechanical, electrical, building services and integrated building technology contractor. With offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, Modern Niagara supports clients through the entire building lifecycle. To learn more, visit modernniagara.com.

