Modern Pathology Welcomes New Editor-In-Chief

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology is pleased to welcome George J. Netto, MD of The University of Alabama at Birmingham as the new Editor-in-Chief of its scientific journal, Modern Pathology. Dr. Netto will take over as head of the journal on January 1, 2020, replacing John Eble, MD of the Indiana University School of Medicine, who spent twenty years as Editor-in-Chief and built Modern Pathology into one of the country's top pathology publications.

George J. Netto, MD

Modern Pathology, a publication of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) has an Impact Factor of 6.365* and ranks 5/76 in Pathology.

"We are so grateful for all the Dr. Eble did for Modern Pathology," said USCAP's Executive Vice President David B. Kaminsky, MD, FIAC. "He developed the journal into a leader in the field, increasing new manuscript submissions from 355 in 2000 to 894 in 2018, and placed it in the top 5% of the 12,500 journals with impact factors."

Incoming editor George J. Netto, MD arrives with a strong plan to restructure processes and invigorate the journal with a new editorial team, implement a restructured review process, and pursue an enhanced social media footprint.

"Under the strong leadership of Dr. Eble, Modern Pathology has made great strides in the last decade to expand its scope as one of the most prominent and widely read journals in the field," commented Dr. Netto. "As Editor-in-Chief I will effect a clear vision and a dynamic leadership strategy for the journal to stay abreast of the rapid evolution of our specialty."

Modern Pathology is published by leading academic and educational publisher Springer Nature.

About USCAP: The United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) is dedicated to creating a better pathologist. It accomplishes this through its mission to provide the ultimate in continuing medical education and translational research to improve practices and patient outcomes globally.

About Modern Pathology: Modern Pathology is an international journal owned by The United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP). Modern Pathology concentrates on all aspects of diagnostic human pathology, contemporary issues pertinent to diagnostic accuracy, reviews, illustrative cases, Academy news and clinical medicine directly related to pathology practice.

*2018 Journal Citation Reports® Science Edition (Clarivate Analytics, 2019)

