Modern Pet Wellness Brand WagWell Expands into Fully-Cooked, Freeze-Dried Treats

The brand's latest product features simple and intentional science-backed formulations that offer multiple ways to treat your dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WagWell , a modern dog wellness brand committed to making sustainable, functional, and best-in-class products, proudly announces the launch of its fully-cooked, Freeze-Dried Treats. This latest addition, following the successful debut of its supplement line featuring Ahiflower Oil, a plant-based omega alternative, underscores WagWell's commitment to elevating canine well-being by delivering innovative and efficacious products. As with their supplements, WagWell treats are loved by dogs for their flavor and by pet parents for containing the simplest yet highest quality, most effective ingredients. Available for $17 in two delectable flavors, Beef and Cheese, these single-ingredient treats are fully-cooked using human-grade ingredients to ensure the highest level of safety and then freeze-dried to preserve their nutrients and flavor.

WagWell's new Fully-Cooked, Freeze-Dried Treats boast all-natural, minimally processed, human-grade ingredients. Post this WagWell's Beef and Cheese Fully-Cooked, Freeze Dried Treats

"In our mission of creating the trusted go-to dog wellness platform, we are proud to launch the first of its kind fully-cooked, freeze-dried treats," shared William Smolen, Co-Founder and CEO of WagWell. "We are excited to partner with goop, which leads the industry in our aligned values of wellness, innovation, and intentional ingredients, to offer our treats in their retail stores".

WagWell's Fully-Cooked, Freeze-Dried Treats are meticulously crafted in U.S. facilities, boasting all-natural, minimally processed, human-grade ingredients, without fillers, corn, wheat, or soy. Each batch undergoes microbe testing to ensure utmost safety and quality. As a versatile tasty treat, use them as a food topper, reconstituted in water, or as a healthy high-protein snack.

WagWell's Fully-Cooked, Freeze-Dried Treats will be available online at www.wagwellpet.com, via Amazon, and in select goop stores commencing in May. For the latest updates, follow them on Instagram and TikTok @WagwellPet.

About WagWell

WagWell is a modern wellness brand born from the idea that the pet industry is lacking a mission-driven, trusted voice of reason as the go-to brand for all things health and wellness for your dog. Their aim is to create an efficacious range of products that serve both owner and dog and aid in easing everyday life as a dog owner by providing peace of mind through products that impact and improve. They launched a range of vet-formulated supplements made with natural, effective ingredients to help address key concerns that arise during the lifespan of a dog, featuring their key ingredient, Ahiflower Omega Oil, for a sustainable, plant-based source of omegas 3,6, and 9. Their treats are the first of their kind to be fully cooked for the highest level of safety before freeze-drying. WagWell continues to innovate across product categories that have the biggest impact on a dog's happiness and health. To learn more about WagWell, please visit: www.wagwellpet.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE WagWell