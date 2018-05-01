Modern Pop Turns Up the Heat in Frozen, Adding New Flavors, Distribution and Investors

Modern Pop frozen fruit bars are the world's first frozen fruit bars to list whole delicious fruit as the first ingredient, across all of their flavors. Hence "Putting Fruit First." The better-for-you brand prides itself on offering a product with the more whole fruit, minimal ingredients, and less sugar than an apple. "These are the product attributes which we believe won over major retailers like Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Wegmans," claims CEO, Julie Podolec.

"We're very excited to be executing upon our vision of creating and commercializing a product that bridges the gap between health and indulgence in the frozen category, and thrilled to be partnered with the amazing funds backing Modern Pop," said Brad Podolec, Co-Founder.

"We are proud to support Modern Pop as the brand navigates new growth opportunities in 2018," said Filipp Chebotarev, Chief Operating Officer and Partner at Cambridge Companies SPG. "The company is invigorating the frozen fruit bar space with real ingredients and exceptional flavors and we at Cambridge Companies SPG are thrilled to be a part of Modern Pop's next chapter as they continue to develop and expand."

The idea originated after founders and new parents, Julie and Brad Podolec failed at several attempts to find a frozen fruit bar they felt comfortable giving their teething infant. Options in their grocer's freezers fell short. They contained too much sugar, not enough fruit and too many hard to pronounce ingredients.

Julie has even larger aspirations for the brand. "Modern Pop is more than just a fruit bar company. We're doing our best to weave the Southern California lifestyle into a foods brand. It's done in apparel, we see no reason why it can't be done in foods!"

Available in six varieties: Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Pomegranate, Pineapple, Mango, Tropical and Fruit Punch, Modern Pop is re-inventing the American classic.

SOURCE Modern Pop, Inc. info@themodernpop.com

