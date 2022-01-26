MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Reign Insurance Brokers selects Klear.ai as a growth partner for IRM (Integrated Risk Management) software. Klear.ai's innovative IRM software provides AI-based claims analytics, reporting, audit and administration for P&C insurance, including workers' compensation.

Klear.ai is a Claims Handling solution for P&C insurers that can do everything that a current Claims Handling system can do and more. Completely automated rules like, but not limited to, auto generation of correspondence, based on clients and jurisdiction all the way down to the organization level. Make Payments and Request Treatments directly from the Document Management. The Klear.ai Risk Ecosystem provides innovative, insurance data solutions to the insurance market and is designed to meet today's business goals with a user-friendly, future-proof platform that can readily adapt to evolving business needs. Klear.ai helps clients unlock their valuable reserve of insurance data with fully optimized AI/ML models and tailored automation, delivering highly effective approaches to the most pressing issues faced by Insurance Professionals.

Modern Reign Insurance Brokers is a commercial insurance brokerage based in Mission Viejo, CA. They are a leading insurance coverage and risk management solutions provider for companies across the country in a wide-range of industries. The implementation of Klear.ai's analytics, reporting and auditing solutions will improve the comprehensiveness and transparency of claims analysis and reports for their commercial insurance clientele.

"We are excited about the partnership with Klear.ai and believe it adds a whole new dimension to our business insurance and employee benefit solutions," said Zach Brown, CEO of Modern Reign Insurance Brokers.

Both Klear.ai and Modern Reign Insurance Brokers share a vision to innovate the insurance industry and offer new solutions to replace antiquated systems. As such, this partnership is a natural fit for their aligned goals.

"We are very pleased to be working with a dynamic and innovative partner like Modern Reign. Using our platform and working together to leverage our unique and beneficial approaches that place clients on the best path toward successful and early outcomes. Moving forward, we will continue to improve and unlock the full potential of our collective solutions," said Brijesh Kumar, CEO, 4aiSoft.

About Modern Reign Insurance Brokers

Modern Reign Insurance Brokers is an Independent Brokerage Firm specializing in P&C, Workers' Compensation, Employee Benefits, and Claims Advocacy. Modern Reign offers an innovative and entrepreneurial approach to commercial insurance.

About 4aiSoft

4aiSoft is a Property & Casualty Insurance software solutions provider, with strong capabilities across Application Development, Analytics, Compliance management, and Claims Adjudication & related services. 4aiSoft provides, Klear.ai, an innovative and comprehensive software solution for Claims and Risk Management, powered by native Artificial Intelligence.

