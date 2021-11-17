Modern Sports Bettors Use Social Media Exclusively Over All Other Media

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 50% of all U.S. legal sports bettors are under age 50. Long gone are the days of sports fans checking box scores in the daily newspaper. This new generation of avid sports fans watch their phones – before – during - and after the games.

According to Business Wire "78% of [Gen Z and Millennials] are 'dual screening' while watching live games." This new era of Sports Media Consumption is changing how Sports Gambling operators such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM are marketing their content. Rather than traditional television and radio ads, Sports Book operators are now diving into social media promotions – as exemplified by leading Sports Gambling Social Media affiliate Sports Gambling Guides.

"I watch these young men watch sports," says Mark Paul - CEO - Sports Gambling Guides, "and they watch their cell phone screens' incessantly during the game. They are getting the live game score updates, betting odds, in-game new betting points spreads, and live images and videos of the action in real time."

Modern Sports Bettors are consuming live updates and media content throughout sporting events like never before. According to Business Insider, "being a sports fan is no longer just about the game itself – research shows that fans want to be apart of the narrative." Modern Sports Bettors want to be apart of a 'community' while enjoying live sports - engaging in comments, forums, and video content throughout NFL, NBA, and NCAAFB events.

"Today's younger fans are getting their sports information exclusively on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, and not in the newspaper or via radio talk shows," says Troy Paul – President – Sports Gambling Guides. We started solely as a Marketing Affiliate for the leading Sports Book Operators such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM, but have evolved to now also being a content creator, posting sports content weekly to our 10 million influencer followers in all 50 states."

The new younger sports fans are watching the game on their phone at the same time as they are watching the TV – changing the way in which Sports Betting companies are marketing their brands to millions of sports fans nationwide.

