Modern Storage Media Partners with Scott Zucker on Self Storage Legal Monthly Minute

PHOENIX, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 20 years, the Legal Monthly Minute, published by Scott Zucker, a partner in the law firm of Weissmann Zucker Euster + Katz P.C. in Atlanta, Ga., will now be published by Modern Storage Media (MSM). MSM's partnership with the Legal Monthly Minute will enable Zucker's pertinent, industry-focused legal information to be disseminated to self-storage owner-operators throughout the United States on a larger scale.

"We have enjoyed working with Scott for many, many years and are overjoyed to formalize the integration of his Legal Monthly Minute into Messenger and the entire MSM platform," says Modern Storage Media Publisher Poppy Behrens. "We understand the importance of legal education in the self-storage industry, and Scott is one of the foremost legal experts in the industry. We look forward to distributing his articles through the MSM platform."

Zucker's Legal Monthly Minute articles have been reprinted in numerous trade association newsletters and magazines, including MSM's Messenger. They've also been used to create his "Legal Topics in Self Storage" books (First and Second Editions).

"I love communicating with self-storage owners and managers about the legal issues impacting their operations," says Scott Zucker. "The Legal Monthly Minute was a way to share pertinent information in quick bites on a regular basis.

Partnering with MSM allows me the chance to broaden my range of information sharing on a national basis. I'm excited to work with them and derive the benefit of the technology they are using to enhance the delivery of timely and relevant information to the entire self-storage industry."

Sent to MSM subscribers, the Legal Monthly Minute newsletter also offers limited advertising and sponsorship opportunities. Three attention-grabbing ad sizes with prominent placements are available. Contact Lauri Longstrom-Henderson, director of sales and marketing, at Lauri @ ModernStora g eMedia.com , (602) 678-3526, or (970) 200-8656 for additional details.

ABOUT SCOTT ZUCKER

Scott Zucker is a partner in the law firm of Weissmann Zucker Euster + Katz P.C. in Atlanta, GA. Scott specializes in business litigation with an emphasis on real estate, landlord-tenant, and construction law. He's been active in the self-storage industry for more than 30 years.

