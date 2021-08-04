Modern Vascular and Local Vascular Surgeon Pair Up to Reduce Unnecessary Amputations in St. Louis, Missouri

CREVE COEUR, Mo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, the national leader in minimally invasive treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), expands its national footprint with its newest clinic at 641 N. New Ballas Rd. in Creve Coeur, Missouri, near St. Louis. This will be Modern Vascular's first clinic in Missouri, its 15th in the country. The new clinic will hold a Physician's Open House Wednesday August 11, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. complete with a St. Louis Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. and a visit from the Mayor.

Dr. Wande Pratt, Modern Vascular, St. Louis

The new clinic will be managed by Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon Dr. Wande Pratt. Dr. Pratt earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 2008. He also received his Master of Public Health degree and then went on to pursue his internship and residency in General Surgery from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Pratt completed both a Research Fellowship in Vascular Surgery at Harvard Medical School, as well as a Clinical Fellowship in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas, studying under world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Hazim Safi.

Board certified in vascular surgery, Dr. Pratt specializes in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery. His clinical interests include PAD, limb salvage, disorders of the veins, stroke prevention, aneurysms, and aortic dissection. In July, 2020, Dr. Pratt joined Modern Vascular at one of its busiest clinics in the Greater Memphis area, and more recently has served as the Interim Managing Physician for the Modern Vascular Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas. Dr. Pratt loves the Modern Vascular healthcare model which is focused on saving lives and limbs among PAD patients by using minimally invasive outpatient procedures. "Modern Vascular offers patients and their families patient-centered treatment options for leg and foot pain, ulcers, and wounds. Most patients can be managed with non-surgical treatments and seldom require an incision or an overnight hospital stay."

Dr. Pratt is excited and passionate about bringing these PAD treatment options to St. Louis residents. "It's a collaborative experience that we have here at Modern Vascular. We work closely with our patient, as well as their Primary Care Physicians, Podiatrists, Wound Care Clinics, Endocrinologists, or Cardiologists to find an optimal treatment plan. But I think what drew me most to Modern Vascular, was the opportunity to make an impact on a patient's quality of life," Dr. Pratt states, "and the ability to be an integral part of a larger healthcare team that continues to bring minimally invasive innovation to vascular care."

Dr. Pratt puts an emphasis on long-term patient care, stating, "Like Primary Care Physicians, we see our Modern Vascular patients long term. It doesn't just stop after the initial visit, or after we do a procedure. We continue to see them long term, and I value those lasting relationships." And he hopes to build on those relationships here in St. Louis, where PAD is on the rise. "St. Louis is home for me," Dr. Pratt says so it's important that I give something back, because I value this community and the people who live and work here. And Modern Vascular enables me to do just that. "

His patients value them too. "I can't recommend them enough." says Robert Greenwood, one of Dr. Pratt's patients at Modern Vascular in Fort Worth. "Dr. Pratt has been very informative and very helpful. He did all three of my procedures, but was just a personable, compassionate, and delightful gentleman."

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at a higher risk for PAD. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years. According to the Amputee Coalition, in 2014 there were about 4,000 amputations performed in Missouri mostly due to complications from diabetes and peripheral artery disease. This statistic is especially noteworthy as September is PAD Awareness Month.

Modern Vascular's purpose is focused on saving limbs and lives, returning patients to their homes and families, the same day and in better health. The company's mission is to eradicate unnecessary lower leg and foot amputation in the general public and specifically among disadvantaged and underserved communities. Over 90% of PAD related amputations are preventable.

All of Modern Vascular's clinics have rigorous COVID-19 protection protocols, including enhanced cleaning and employee/patient health screenings consistent with current CDC guidelines. See Modern Vascular's complete COVID-19 policies.

For more information on PAD, Modern Vascular's new office in Creve Coeur or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.modernvascular.com/clinics/st-louis or call 1-866-4PAD-HELP.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages sixteen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, KS, MO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

Press Contact:

Doug Haslam

KNB Communications

[email protected]

617-862-9073

SOURCE Modern Vascular

Related Links

http://www.ModernVascular.com

