Modern Vascular Announces Hiring of Dr. Steve Berkowitz

Dr. Berkowitz comes to Modern Vascular from Banner Health in Phoenix, Arizona, where he served as the organization's Medical Director of Specialty Performance Improvement. Prior to that position, he was the Chief Physician Executive and medical group president for Northern Light Health, a nine-hospital system in Maine. He's also held the title of Chief Medical Officer at St. David's Healthcare, a six-hospital system in Austin, Texas and at the Central and West Texas Division of HCA, which was awarded the Texas Award for Performance Excellence and the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality award.

"I am thrilled to join the Modern Vascular team," Dr. Berkowitz said. "The organization is dedicated to saving patients from the unnecessary risk and cost associated with amputations. I have seen the work that is being done in their clinics and am convinced their treatments represent the gold-standard for PAD care. I was also impressed by Modern Vascular's commitment to caring for underserved communities, especially indigenous populations in the American Southwest."

Dr. Berkowitz, who is board certified in internal medicine, said he found Modern Vascular's approach especially appealing because the procedures are minimally invasive, which means no general anesthesia and no surgery. This is particularly important given the typical age and health status of patients with peripheral artery disease. "Unfortunately, many patients are encouraged to undergo invasive vascular surgeries requiring hospitalization, and even amputations, a high-risk and life-altering surgery," he added. "While amputations might be profitable for some practices, I believe patients and their quality-of-life matter more than profit. And I'm proud to work for a company with the mission of eliminating unnecessary amputations as the standard treatment for those with peripheral artery disease."

In his new role, Dr. Berkowitz will ensure the best-in-class standards of care already in place at Modern Vascular clinics are enhanced, improved, and implemented as the company expands. He will also oversee the multidisciplinary panel of healthcare professionals employed by Modern Vascular, which includes Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists at the company's 14 clinics nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Berkowitz to the Modern Vascular family," noted Dr. Yury Gampel, the company's founder and CEO. "As the demand for our minimally invasive services continues to grow and we open more clinics across the country, it is imperative for Modern Vascular to have a full-time Chief Medical Officer who will be an advocate for innovative quality measures that improve the lives of our patients."

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients.

For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library at https://modernvascular.com/mv-video-library/ .

