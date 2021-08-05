Modern Vascular Brings Innovative Treatments to Prevent Unnecessary Limb Loss to Kansas City

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at a higher risk for PAD. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years. In Kansas, lower extremity amputations increased more than 17 percent from 1997 to 2013, the latest year for which data are available, according to the Amputee Coalition . National statistics show a significant increase in amputations in 2020 due to postponed treatment during COVID. As cited in an article in Endovascular Today, up to 90% of these PAD-related amputations are preventable with proper intervention. These statistics are especially noteworthy as September is PAD Awareness Month.

The managing physician at Modern Vascular's Overland Park clinic is Dr. Juan Carlos Correa, a double-boarded vascular surgeon with extensive expertise in treating complex arterial disease. Dr. Correa, a long-time presence in the Kansas City medical community as a vascular surgeon, completed his general and surgical fellowship training at Saint Louis University. Dr. Correa is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish, and maintains active teaching positions with Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, and the University of Missouri Kansas City.

After establishing a successful practice as a vascular surgeon, Dr. Correa has embraced the transition to outpatient treatment of PAD through newer endovascular techniques as a way to prevent unnecessary amputations.

"I am excited to bring this badly-needed outpatient service to the Kansas City area. I embrace being able to heal wounds and save legs and give new hope to patients," said Dr. Correa. "Being able to do this through an efficient, safe outpatient setting, as we do at Modern Vascular, will bring an immense positive impact to the community."

Podiatrists, also vital to the treatment of patients with PAD, are welcoming Modern Vascular to the community. Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM, of the Kansas City Institute of Podiatry, said "I am excited to have Dr. Correa joining Modern Vascular as he is the leader in lower extremity revascularization and will be able to provide a much-needed service currently missing in Kansas City."

Modern Vascular's purpose is focused on saving limbs and lives, returning patients to their homes and families, the same day in better health. The company's mission is to eradicate unnecessary lower leg and foot amputation in the general public and specifically among disadvantaged and underserved communities. Over 90% of PAD-related amputations are preventable.

All of Modern Vascular's clinics have rigorous COVID-19 protection protocols, including enhanced cleaning and employee/patient health screenings consistent with current CDC guidelines. See Modern Vascular's complete COVID-19 policies . To determine your risk level, visit ModernVascular.com and take an easy online PAD assessment.

For more information on Modern Vascular's new clinic in Overland Park or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://modernvascular.com/clinics/overland-park/ or call 1-866-4PAD-HELP.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages sixteen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, KS, MO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

