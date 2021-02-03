Modern Vascular Brings Newest Technology and Innovation to the Houston area for the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease

RICHMOND, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, a pioneering medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the expansion of its national footprint to 13 clinics with the opening of an office in Richmond, Texas, in Fort Bend County. The opening of this latest Modern Vascular facility will be marked by a Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 11, followed by an Open House for area doctors from 5 to 7 p.m. CST that same evening.

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at a higher risk for PAD. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, with the highest incidence of PAD-related amputation occurring in non-white populations. In Texas, there were more than 16,000 amputations in 2014, the latest year for which data are available, according to the Amputee Coalition. More than half of those amputations were attributed to PAD or other vascular disease. To determine your risk level, visit ModernVascular.com and take an easy online PAD assessment.

"For more than 40 years, the Fort Bend Chamber has diligently fulfilled our mission to serve as the advocate for business excellence in Fort Bend County," said Keri Schmidt, President and CEO, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. "We are proud to partner in the success of Modern Vascular ensuring that Fort Bend continues to offer quality healthcare services for the entire county."

Modern Vascular's clinic in Richmond TX will be headed by Dr. Zagum Bhatti, a board-certified Vascular and Interventional Radiologist. He completed his medical training at Medical College of Wisconsin and his residency at Michigan State University. Br. Bhatti then completed fellowships in Neuroradiology and Vascular and Interventional Radiology (VIR) at Medical College of Wisconsin and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, respectively.

Before joining the Modern Vascular team, Dr. Bhatti served as Clinical Instructor and Assistant Professor of VIR at University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston. He was also Medical Director of VIR at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and Assistant Program Director for the Integrated VIR residency program at the University of Texas. He has trained numerous residents and fellows and presented at national and international meetings. His focus is on amputation prevention and improving the quality of life of patients living with PAD.

"I am proud to be helping Modern Vascular bring the latest minimally invasive therapies for treating Peripheral Artery Disease to Richmond and the Greater Houston area" said Dr. Bhatti. "I am excited about the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives in the community by preventing lower limb amputations and giving people renewed hope for continuing normal, active, lives."

PAD is a serious condition and treatment should not be put off. All of Modern Vascular's clinics have rigorous COVID-19 protection protocols, including enhanced cleaning and employee/patient health screenings consistent with current CDC guidelines. Each facility is a dedicated lab where contagious diseases are not treated. Modern Vascular also offers telehealth consultations when patients are unable to visit the clinic in person for an initial screening or follow up appointment. See Modern Vascular's complete COVID-19 policies.

For more information on Modern Vascular's new office in Richmond, TX or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://modernvascular.com/modern-vascular-in-houston/.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages twelve clinics across AZ, CO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com . For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

