Modern Vascular Brings Technology and Innovation to Reduce Unnecessary Limb Loss in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, a pioneering medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the expansion of its national footprint to 14 clinics with the opening of a new office in Indianapolis. Modern Vascular will hold a Physician's Open House Thursday April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., begin seeing patients on May 17, and begin patient procedures June 2. In addition, the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce will welcome Modern Vascular to the city with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at a higher risk for PAD. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years. This statistic is especially noteworthy in April, which the Amputee Coalition designates each year as Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month.

In Indiana, overall amputations increased more than 21 percent from 2011 to 2014, the latest year for which data are available, according to the Amputee Coalition. National statistics show a significant increase in amputations in 2020 due to postponed treatment during COVID. As cited in an article in Endovascular Today, up to 90% of these PAD related amputations are preventable with proper intervention.

Modern Vascular's clinic in Indianapolis will be led by Dr. Mark S. Borenstein. Dr. Borenstein has been practicing Interventional and Vascular Radiology for over 25 years, most recently in Northern Indiana. During that time, he has focused on PAD procedures and has performed over 50,000 Interventional Radiology procedures. Dr. Borenstein completed Vascular Fellowships at The Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, as well as at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, FL. He is a Diplomate of The American Board of Radiology and has been an active member of the Society of Interventional Radiology since 1988.

"My passion has always been saving the limbs of those suffering from PAD, and I am tremendously proud to share this specialization with Modern Vascular and bring these much-needed treatments to Indianapolis," said Dr. Borenstein. "Another important emphasis at Modern Vascular is the focus on training; our staff undergoes months – not weeks – of training in our minimally-invasive outpatient treatments for PAD; I look forward to making a positive impact by preventing these amputations and helping people continue normal, active, lives."

PAD is a serious condition and treatment should not be put off. All of Modern Vascular's clinics have rigorous COVID-19 protection protocols, including enhanced cleaning and employee/patient health screenings consistent with current CDC guidelines. Each facility is a dedicated lab where contagious diseases are not treated. Modern Vascular also offers telehealth consultations when patients are unable to visit the clinic in person for an initial screening or follow up appointment. See Modern Vascular's complete COVID-19 policies. To determine your risk level, visit ModernVascular.com and take an easy online PAD assessment.

For more information on Modern Vascular's new office in Indianapolis or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://modernvascular.com/modern-vascular-in-indianapolis/.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages fourteen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

