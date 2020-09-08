Modern Vascular Builds on Success with New Office in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, a pioneering medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the expansion of its national footprint to 12 clinics with the opening of a second office in San Antonio, Texas. This latest Modern Vascular facility opens on Monday, September 14, 2020 for consultations and Endovascular Procedures for qualified patients. There will be an open house for interested doctors on Thursday, September 10 from 5-7 p.m.

September is Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Month, giving this new opening additional meaning. PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at risk for PAD. In addition, the rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, with the highest incidence of PAD-related amputation occurring in non-white populations. To determine your risk level, visit ModernVascular.com and take an easy online PAD assessment.

"We are thrilled to see the success we have had preventing amputations at Modern Vascular in San Antonio," said Yury Gampel, CEO, Modern Vascular. "There is still more work to be done to increase awareness of PAD and the outpatient treatment options that are available. We look forward to continuing to serve the San Antonio area, where the need remains great."

Modern Vascular is building on the success of its first San Antonio office, which celebrated the completion of its 1,000th successful endovascular procedure in August. The new office's Managing Physician is Dr. Jeffrey Martinez, a native of San Antonio and a board-certified Vascular Surgeon with additional training in Endovascular Surgery. He attended Texas A&M University and received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He completed his residency in General Surgery in San Antonio as well and his vascular fellowship at the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis, TN. After serving eight years on active duty in the U. S. Navy, Dr. Martinez has been practicing in San Antonio since 2001. Karen M Summy MSN ACNS-BC, a U. S. Army veteran, is the Clinical Nurse Specialist, with over 20 years of experience treating vascular and cardiovascular disease in San Antonio and South Texas. The Clinical Director of the new office is Cecily Hanna, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and the Regional Director is Helen Miller, MHA, BSN RN, each of whom has more than five years of experience working directly with Dr. Martinez.

"The development of minimally invasive therapies to treat Peripheral Artery Disease has greatly advanced over the last 10 years and I am proud to be helping Modern Vascular continue and expand on these advances," said Dr. Martinez. "I have deep roots in San Antonio and I'm committed to the care of patients in our community. We have already had a positive impact in saving lower limbs for patients in South Texas, and I am looking forward to increasing that positive impact as we give more people hope to continue a normal life."

PAD is a serious condition and treatment should not be put off. All of Modern Vascular's clinics have rigorous COVID-19 protection protocols, including enhanced cleaning and employee screenings consistent with CDC guidelines. Modern Vascular also offers telehealth consultations. Each facility is a dedicated lab where contagious diseases are not treated. See Modern Vascular's COVID-19 policies.

For more information on Modern Vascular's new office on Lexington Avenue in San Antonio, please visit https://modernvascular.com/modern-vascular-of-san-antonio-lexington/.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages twelve clinics across AZ, CO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com . For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

Press Contact:

Doug Haslam

KNB Communications

[email protected]

617-862-9073

SOURCE Modern Vascular

Related Links

http://www.ModernVascular.com

