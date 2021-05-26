Modern Vascular Selects Southaven, Mississippi for its First Wound Care Clinic in the US

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, a pioneering medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the opening of its first Wound Care Clinic in Southaven, Mississippi. The Modern Vascular Wound Care Clinic joins the company's 14 nationwide clinics that treat peripheral artery disease (PAD). The new clinic will focus on treating chronic wounds that are a symptom of PAD as well as wounds from other causes including diabetes, venous insufficiency, pressure ulcers, trauma, and minor burns. The wound care clinic will start seeing patients on June 7 and is located above Modern Vascular's existing Southaven clinic, where it can provide swift service to PAD patients presenting with wounds.

June is Wound Healing Awareness Month; it was begun by the American Board of Wound Management Foundation, and is meant to recognize the challenges of chronic wounds for individuals and to raise awareness of the support given by certified wound specialists. Wounds in the lower extremities are a common problem. For example, 3 percent of the U.S, population 65 and older have chronic wounds, meaning the number will increase as the population ages, according to a report from the National Institutes for Health, and chronic wounds overall are a rising problem worldwide as well. As also cited in the report, access to proper wound care can lead to preventable amputations; this is why Modern Vascular is bringing this important service to Southaven and the greater Memphis area.

Leading Modern Vascular Wound Care in Southaven is Jessica Brown FNP-C, CWCN. Brown brings over 15 years of nursing experience and certification in wound care. She completed her MSN at Chamberlain University as a Family Nurse Practitioner, and, prior to obtaining her FNP, she practiced as a certified wound care nurse (CWCN) with experience in the care and management of chronic wounds, arterial and vascular related wounds, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. Jessica's experience also includes the treatment of patients with ostomies (peristomal wounds) and those with compromised skin integrity related to incontinence, as well as educating frontline teams on wound treatment and identification of patients at risk.

"I am proud and excited to be expanding on Modern Vascular's vision and bringing much-needed wound treatment to Southaven and the surrounding community," said Brown. "There are currently no wound care centers in the immediate area, and at Modern Vascular we look forward to filling that gap and ensuring that we save limbs by facilitating wound healing, whether they be from PAD or other causes."

All of Modern Vascular's clinics have rigorous COVID-19 protection protocols, including enhanced cleaning and employee/patient health screenings consistent with current CDC guidelines. See Modern Vascular's complete COVID-19 policies .

For more information on Modern Vascular's new Wound Care Clinic in Southaven or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://modernvascular.com/wound-care/ . The clinic phone number is 662-655-2136.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages fourteen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, MS, NM, TX, VA and plans to open additional facilities in KS, KY, MO and TN by the end of the 2021. For more information, visit http://www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library at https://modernvascular.com/mv-video-library/ .

