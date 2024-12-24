Modern Wealth, an Independent and Fee-Only Investment Advisory Firm, Introduces Proprietary Advising Process for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Wealth, under the visionary leadership of its Founder and CEO Alan Rhode, CFP®, CPWA®, CVGA®, CEPA®, RLP®, is redefining how business owners and entrepreneurs approach business value growth and exit planning. Central to its Dynamic Plan—a holistic framework that integrates Business Advisory, Financial Planning/Wealth Management, and Life Planning—is a newly unveiled 3-step business advisory process. This innovative approach empowers owners to maximize their company's value, align it with personal financial goals, and plan for a successful exit while ensuring future financial and personal fulfillment.

"Our clients' businesses are often their most valuable asset, but the value is often untapped," said Alan Rhode. "With our Dynamic Plan, we seamlessly integrate the business side of things with personal wealth management and life planning. This ensures a comprehensive strategy that leaves no stone unturned."

Step 1: Understanding Intrinsic Value and the Value Gap

The journey begins with a detailed evaluation of the business's current intrinsic value and an assessment of the value gap, laying the foundation for informed decision-making.

Uncover Intrinsic Value :

Modern Wealth uses advanced tools like the Value Opportunity Profile (VOP) to calculate a company's intrinsic value. This analysis considers key metrics such as operational efficiency, financial health, risk factors, and growth potential.

: Modern Wealth uses advanced tools like the Value Opportunity Profile (VOP) to calculate a company's intrinsic value. This analysis considers key metrics such as operational efficiency, financial health, risk factors, and growth potential. Identify the Value Gap:

Through a comprehensive review, the process identifies discrepancies between the current value and the desired market valuation. This helps owners pinpoint areas for improvement and prioritize investments.

"Our proprietary tools and expertise help business owners understand not just where they stand, but where they need to go," Alan Rhode explained. "This clarity is essential for crafting a roadmap to success."

Step 2: Value Acceleration Through Modern Wealth's Business Advisory Framework

With a clear picture of the business's value, Modern Wealth focuses on accelerating growth by addressing key areas critical to sustainable value creation.

The Eight Key Business Areas :

Modern Wealth evaluates and enhances Planning, Leadership, People, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Finance, and Legal functions within the organization. By balancing improvement efforts across these areas, the framework ensures robust, long-term value creation.

: Modern Wealth evaluates and enhances functions within the organization. By balancing improvement efforts across these areas, the framework ensures robust, long-term value creation. Leveraging Key Value Drivers :

Operational efficiency, sales growth, leadership alignment, and financial stability are some of the key drivers that Modern Wealth targets to improve quality and reduce risk.

: Operational efficiency, sales growth, leadership alignment, and financial stability are some of the key drivers that Modern Wealth targets to improve quality and reduce risk. Integrating with Financial Planning and Wealth Management:

As part of the Dynamic Plan, this step ties directly into personal financial strategies. Improvements in cash flow, profitability, and scalability inform and enhance broader wealth management initiatives, ensuring the owner's personal financial goals are met.

"Value acceleration is more than just making the business profitable," said Alan Rhode. "It's about creating a business that aligns with your personal wealth and life goals while ensuring it's attractive to potential buyers or successors."

Step 3: Exit Planning and Seamless Transition Options

The final step helps business owners plan and execute their transition, ensuring their business legacy is preserved and personal financial security is achieved.

Strategic Exit Planning :

Modern Wealth crafts a tailored exit plan that addresses legal, tax, and financial considerations. This includes succession planning, ownership transitions, and contingency strategies.

: Modern Wealth crafts a tailored exit plan that addresses legal, tax, and financial considerations. This includes succession planning, ownership transitions, and contingency strategies. Evaluating Transition Options :

From Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) and management buyouts (MBOs) to third-party sales or family transitions, Modern Wealth guides owners in selecting the best-fit strategy.

: From Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) and management buyouts (MBOs) to third-party sales or family transitions, Modern Wealth guides owners in selecting the best-fit strategy. Integrating Life Planning:

True to the Dynamic Plan philosophy, Modern Wealth ensures the exit strategy is fully aligned with the owner's vision for life post-exit. Whether it's pursuing personal passions, engaging in philanthropy, or embarking on new ventures, the firm's life planning component ensures a fulfilling next chapter.

"Our goal is to make sure the business transition doesn't just mark the end of one chapter but the beginning of an exciting new one," Alan Rhode emphasized.

Modern Wealth's Dynamic Plan: A Comprehensive Approach

The 3-step business advisory process is part of Modern Wealth's broader Dynamic Plan, which combines:

Business Advisory: Helping business owners grow, optimize, and transition their companies. Financial Planning and Wealth Management: Developing strategies to secure and grow personal wealth. Life Planning: Aligning financial and personal goals to ensure a fulfilling future beyond the business.

"This isn't just a transactional service; it's a holistic partnership," said Alan Rhode. "By addressing every aspect of an owner's life—from their business to their wealth to their personal dreams—we deliver an unparalleled client experience."

About Modern Wealth

Modern Wealth, led by Founder and CEO Alan Rhode, CFP®, CPWA®, CVGA®, CEPA®, RLP®, is a premier advisory firm specializing in helping business owners and entrepreneurs integrate business value growth, wealth management, and life planning into one comprehensive strategy. The firm's Dynamic Plan empowers clients to maximize their business's value while aligning personal and financial goals to create a legacy that lasts. For more information, visit www.modernwealthllc.com .

SOURCE Modern Wealth LLC