Moderne Ventures Announces 2024 Spring Passport Class

Moderne Ventures announces the eleven companies selected to join its exclusive Moderne Passport industry immersion program

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures, a strategic venture capital and growth equity firm investing in technology companies in and around the industries of real estate, finance, insurance and sustainability, announced its 2024 Spring Moderne Passport Class. The Moderne Passport Program is an intensive six-month industry immersion program providing its participants education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth.

Moderne Ventures announces the eleven companies selected to join its exclusive Passport industry immersion program Post this Welcome Spring Passport Class!

"At Moderne, we take a generalist approach to vertical investing, looking outside of our core industries to find technologies that can be applicable within them," said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner at Moderne Ventures. "This latest Passport cohort includes technology innovators pushing the boundaries in predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, sustainability, government policy, pet insurance and last-mile delivery. We look forward to helping them gain exposure and grow their customer base in Moderne's industries."

The Moderne Passport program hosts companies of all stages – in this cohort, companies range from seed to Series C, and have raised over $678M+ in aggregate of funding with collective valuations of $1.3B to date. The eleven companies are:

Abodu ( abodu.com ) – ( Redwood City, CA ): Transforming backyard space into livable homes for multi-generational households, aging in place, full time rentals, and more with beautifully designed and built accessory dwelling units





Acreto ( acreto.io ) – ( Jersey City, NJ ): Enterprise-grade cybersecurity platform that identifies, connects and protects any technology, anywhere





Companion Protect ( companionprotect.com ) – ( Leawood, KS ): Pet insurance and wellness plan administration trusted by property and casualty insurers, employee benefits providers, retail, residential real estate managers and animal shelter channel partners





Dimension ( getdimension.com ) – ( San Francisco, CA ): A fully digital platform that enables waste and recycling management of all waste streams and reduces carbon emissions





FluidLytix ( fluidlytix.com ) – ( Dallas, TX ): Intelligent water management that reduces water bills up to 30%





Polco ( polco.us ) – ( Madison, WI ): Modernizing interactions between constituents and governments. Polco's platform empowers constituents to engage with governments, and governments to make informed decisions based on constituent input with online polls, industry-leading research and performance data analytics





Proof ( proof.com ) – ( Boston, MA ): As a pioneer of remote online notarization with the largest network of professional notaries in all 50 states, Proof (formerly known as Notarize) is helping to secure the digital economy with notarization and identity verification services, making every transaction more seamless, less costly and more secure





Public Grid ( onepublicgrid.com ) – ( Cambridge, MA ): A smarter, green energy management platform that saves residential consumers money on electricity bills and reduces GHG emissions





Qloo ( qloo.com ) – ( New York, NY ): Advanced AI platform used to understand and predict global consumer tastes, unlocking advanced personalization, improved customer experiences, and data-driven marketing and growth strategies for companies





RealSage ( realsage.com ) – ( Toronto, ON ): AI-driven decision support system for asset owners and operators - consolidating data across the asset lifecycle from existing technologies to provide actionable insights and improve NOIs





The Rounds (therounds.co) – ( Brooklyn, NY ): Automated "inventory management" of recurring household essentials, delivering scheduled weekly refills via its own two-way last mile logistics network and using reusable packaging to maximize delivery efficiency and reduce waste

"This is our 19th Moderne Ventures Passport class and we've now brought more than 125 companies through the program. We become an extension of the companies' business development teams, helping them hone their go-to-market strategies and open up new distribution channels across multi-trillion dollar verticals of real estate, finance, insurance and sustainability and our Moderne Network of 1500+ partners," notes Carolyn Kwon, Moderne Ventures' Passport Director.

Moderne Ventures accepts Passport applications on a rolling basis with the next class launching in July.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital and growth equity firm approaching $500M assets under management and a 15-year track record generating top-tier returns across three funds. Moderne invests in technology companies in and around real estate, finance, insurance, and sustainability – multi-trillion-dollar industries ripe for innovation and disruption. The Fund takes a generalist approach to vertical investing, focusing on companies that pertain both to these verticals and that can also expand beyond these industries to capture larger markets and top-tier venture returns.

Moderne differentiates itself by bringing customers to its portfolio companies. Moderne has both a Fund and an Industry Immersion Program, the Moderne Passport, designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and emerging technology companies. Moderne has built an extraordinary network of over 1,500 executives and corporations within its core industries and programmatically connects its portfolio to the industry network to help generate growth for the portfolio. Moderne has invested in over 150 companies across three funds and built a stellar track record through investing in companies like Caribou, DocuSign, Homesnap, ICON, Measurabl, Proof, Porch, Qloo, and Xeal.

CONTACT: Carolyn Kwon, [email protected]

SOURCE Moderne Ventures