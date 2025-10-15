Moderne Ventures announces six new companies selected to join its exclusive Moderne Passport industry immersion program

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures is pleased to announce its Fall2025 Passport Class. Moderne Ventures is a multi-stage VC firm investing in transformative technologies like AI, SaaS, robotics, sustainability and digital transactions that are shaping our future – including how we do business across trillion-dollar, antiquated industries like real estate, finance, insurance and beyond. The Moderne Passport Program is an intensive six-month industry immersion program providing its participants with education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth.

2025 Fall Passport Class

"Moderne is a generalist investor with vertical expertise. We are intentionally looking for breakthrough technologies that can transform our core industries and expand beyond them to capture larger venture returns," said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner of Moderne Ventures. "This latest Passport cohort brings innovations that include advanced risk assessment platforms, efficiency boosting AI assistants, and customer retention tools."

We are pleased to announce the six new companies joining Moderne Passport:

Algoma (algoma.co) – (New York, NY): Hyperefficient market analysis and feasibility

BrokerBot (brokerbot.ai) – (Lakeway, TX) : Omnichannel AI-powered assistant automating admin and compliance

: ElectroTempo (electrotempo.com) – (Arlington, VA): AI geospatial intelligence and optimization platform turning investment risk into ROI

Optera (opteraclimate.com) – (Boulder, CO): Enterprise software enabling enterprises to manage and reduce emissions across their value chain

Renew (heyrenew.com) – (Brooklyn, NY): An automated proactive customer retention platform

Virtuo (virtuo.com) – (Calgary, Alberta, CA): Connected experience platform behind better service, smoother operations, and happier customers

"We're proud to welcome our 23rd Passport cohort, having supported over 150 companies through the program. Moderne helps companies break into complex industries by providing targeted access to potential customers, strategic capital and real-time feedback from our network of leading operators. By tapping into our deep relationships with industry partners, we help companies unlock new distribution channels and accelerate meaningful growth," said Carolyn Kwon, Head of Platform at Moderne Ventures.

Moderne Ventures accepts Passport applications on a rolling basis with the next class launching in December 2025.

Moderne Ventures Overview

Moderne Ventures is a multi-stage VC firm with a 17-year track record, generating top tier returns across five funds. Moderne manages over $600M AUM to invest in transformative technologies like AI, SaaS, robotics, sustainability, and digital transactions that our shaping our future including how we do business across trillion-dollar industries like real estate, finance, insurance and beyond. Moderne's unfair advantage: its network of 1,500+ execs and corporates we activate through our proprietary Moderne Passport Program to help portfolio companies drive explosive growth. The Moderne Platform de-risks venture – producing top tier Venture returns while maintaining a PE/Buyout risk profile.

Moderne has invested in more than 50 companies with additional equity in over 150 Moderne Passport companies across five funds. The firm has built a stellar track record as a lead investor in companies like DocuSign , ICON , Proof , Caribou , Porch , and Xeal .

CONTACT: Carolyn Kwon, [email protected]

