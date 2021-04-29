ModernHaus SoHo, A New Forward-Thinking Luxury Hotel, To Open Today In NYC's SoHo Neighborhood

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thor Equities Group announced today the opening of ModernHaus SoHo, a new luxury hotel in New York's stylish SoHo neighborhood. The 114-room property features an extensive modern and contemporary art collection with pieces from some of the world's foremost names, 11,000 square feet of outdoor space, and a signature restaurant from Michelin-starred chef George Mendes – with a fully retractable glass roof that allows for al fresco dining in the warmer months and indoor dining on colder days. Located on Grand Street, the project sees the return of downtown nightlife mainstay Jimmy and its iconic rooftop and pool deck with stunning 360 views of lower Manhattan. ModernHaus represents the debut of the first-ever hospitality brand from Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management.

Skyline King Studio Guest Room - Photo Credit Nikolas Koenig

"With ModernHaus SoHo, our goal was to create a communal living room and gathering point in SoHo for New Yorkers and visitors alike. We're excited to welcome guests into our new home, that will be known for its prime location, contemporary touches, exceptional outdoor space, Michelin-star culinary talent and first-rate social offerings," said Jack J. Sitt, Director of Thor Equities Group.

Drawing heavily from the art heritage of the surrounding neighborhood and paying homage to its revered status as a creative hub, the property features a one-of-a-kind art collection including dozens of paintings and sculptures from the likes of Alexander Calder, Hans Hartung, George Condo, Harland Miller, Jean Dubuffet, Hans Hofmann, Nicolas Party, and Kaws. Thor's Jack J. Sitt personally oversaw the curation of the pieces, ensuring the selection conveyed a distinct artistic perspective on SoHo's trademark modernism.

"ModernHaus SoHo will be an extension of the neighborhood's creative and artistic spirit. As a resident of SoHo myself, I'm proud to help lead a project that breathes new life into the community after such a long and challenging year," said Sitt. "Every element has been created in pursuit of greater connectedness between the guests, the city, and SoHo's heritage. The building's art and design reflects, and is inspired by, its immediate surroundings."

Managed by premier hospitality management company Highgate, ModernHaus SoHo offers more outdoor space per-room than any other hotel in downtown Manhattan – providing a rare urban resort experience for visitors right in the middle of the bustling city. In an unprecedented time for travelers prioritizing space and safe social distance, guests are invited to enjoy multiple lush, overgrown lounge setups throughout the property, outdoor bar and event space, as well as a rooftop pool deck. Designed in the style of a greenhouse, the hotel's restaurant, Veranda, provides a fully retractable roof, one of the city's few and ideal for open-air dining.

Inspired by the Bauhaus art movement of the beginning of the 20th century, ModernHaus SoHo's design focuses on clean lines, geometric harmony, and large windows. Stylist and interior design consultant Melissa Bowers worked hand in hand with Sitt on the property's design layout, focusing on a minimalist perspective that allows the beauty and energy of the surrounding urban environment to take a prominent role, while showcasing luxurious amenities, rooms, and public spaces for guests who expect an exceptionally high standard. Each guest room features panoramic city views with an abundance of natural light, accented by reclaimed wood floors and vibrant artwork. A total of 10 different room categories are available, including 5 suites, for all guest types. The hotel's crowning jewel is its Gallery Penthouse, located on the 16th floor with postcard-worthy views of Manhattan Bridge and the Freedom Tower. Featuring a separate living room and dining room complete with 12-person table, the 1,300 square foot open floor plan is perfect for meetings or celebrations of any occasion.

Renowned chef George Mendes, whose Portuguese restaurant Aldea in the city's Flatiron District earned him a Michelin star, has partnered with hospitality veteran David Rabin (a partner in such New York venues as The Lambs Club, American Bar, and the buzzed-about Sona), to open Veranda, a convivial new restaurant that offers Mendes' take on a globally inspired American menu. The restaurant also includes two separate bars for casual drinks or pre-dinner cocktails, with one boasting a spacious terrace and the other with its own entrance on 6th Avenue. Taking design cues from Philip Johnson's Glass House and the atrium cafés of Europe, Veranda will treat diners to a greenhouse-like glass enclosure with retractable roof, dotted with walnut and travertine tables contrasted against topiaries and rosemary herb plantings for an atmosphere that's simultaneously both outdoors and in.

On the second floor is Jumpin Jacks, a breakfast and cocktail bar in a light-filled lounge area with open views of the city. Serving as the living room of the property, by day Jumpin Jacks offers a high-end coffee program with pastries and to-go options, and at night turns into a destination for guests to unwind with a drink. The design is accented by the lounge's dramatic ceiling height, with a rich color palette of cognac, amber, and espresso tones and highlighted by art from Sitt's collection.

The hotel's lower level is home to The Signature Room, a 3,100 square foot event venue utilizing a clean palette of champagne, bone, and caviar blacks, accompanied by warm wood tones for special moments. The space features a private dining room, striking terrazzo bar, and seating area with velvet chairs and sofa, punctuated by an olive tree – capable of being used for gatherings big and small.

Jimmy, a staple of lower Manhattan nightlife, resumes operations on the building's rooftop. Set 18 stories high, the space received a tasteful refresh, channeling Picasso's Blue Period, while retaining its core layout and design sensibility that the city's social set has come to cherish. Created and curated by David Rabin, the atmosphere is intimate and refined, with lingham wood floors, swank modular furniture, rust tile walls, and a working fireplace. The rooftop scene is a destination unto itself, surrounded by 14' windows with panoramic views of Midtown, Wall Street, the Hudson River, and the bridges spanning the East River. Unlike typical rooftop bars, Jimmy will retain its status as a year-round destination. In colder months, guests gravitate towards the inside conversation pit – a freeform lounge area with blue velvet leather seating, pendant lighting, and sculptural stools. In warmer weather, the experience spills onto the roof deck, where guests can enjoy chaise lounges and unparalleled city views.

Anchoring SoHo's southwest corner, ModernHaus SoHo is surrounded by world-class shopping, art galleries, dining, and cultural events. Everything the sophisticated urban traveler seeks is steps away, including access to public transportation and many of the city's must-see attractions. A National Historic Landmark, SoHo is best known as the source of America's most important works in fine art, architecture, fashion, literature, and culinary arts.

ModernHaus SoHo is a Thor Equities Group property backed by a partnership including Jack J. Sitt, David Rabin, George Mendes, Once Upon a Time, Abigail Kirsch, and M.A. Bowers, Inc. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, rates begin at $450 per night. For bookings, restaurant reservations, and more information, please visit modernhaushotel.com. Follow along on social via @modernhaussoho, @verandasoho, and @jimmy.soho.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities Group is a leader in the development, leasing, and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki.

About George Mendes

Acclaimed chef and cookbook author George Mendes is executive chef and partner at Veranda. Mendes first introduced New York City to elevated Portuguese cuisine in 2009 when he opened Aldea, a Michelin-starred fixture in the city's Flatiron District for over a decade. A first-generation American born to Portuguese immigrants, the Danbury, Connecticut native graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and worked for his mentor, David Bouley, at the chef's original namesake restaurant in Tribeca before honing his talent further at Alain Passard's Arpege in Paris. After more than three years running the kitchen at Toqueville near Union Square, Mendes left to chart his own course by opening Aldea to critical acclaim, which he followed with the opening of his popular Portuguese spot, Lupulo, in 2015. Mendes published his first cookbook, My Portugal: Recipes & Stories (Abrams) in 2014.

About David Rabin

Veteran restaurateur David Rabin has been a pioneering force in the hospitality industry for over 25 years. He is currently a partner at several destination restaurants in New York City, including American Bar, The Lambs Club, the newly opened Sona and upcoming Veranda, as well as rooftop lounges Jimmy and The Skylark. A graduate of Tufts University and Columbia Law School, Rabin has launched numerous other restaurants and bars, including Cafe Clover, The Double Seven, Union Bar, Rex and the Meatpacking District's legendary Lotus restaurant and nightclub. He is also a consultant for The Venetian in Las Vegas, where he co-created The Dorsey cocktail lounge as well as Rosina and Electra.

About Melissa Bowers

Melissa Bowers is a stylist, interior designer, art consultant, and founder of M.A. Bowers, Inc. – a design atelier and creative studio specialized in luxury commercial and residential interiors. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, M.A. Bowers, Inc. provides finesse and expertise to an exclusive clientele of highly recognized names and brands since 2015. Melissa's prolific career started as a stylist and set designer for visionaries like Helmut Newton, and clients like Alan Faena and most recently Priyanka Chopra. Melissa's proficiency in the art of entertaining and the exhaustive curation of the smallest details are her most recognizable trademark. Her approach brings a practicality to every project, moving beyond surface aesthetics to create spaces that express the lives and lifestyles of her discerning clients.

