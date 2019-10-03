Modernica To Host Downtown Modernism

LA Brisket

Bad Chkn food truck

Tokyo Doggie Style food truck

Dinas Dumpling food truck

Alter Ego Lounge pop-up coffee bar

Local fruit cart

and more!

The fiberglass chair factory will be running for guests to tour the production process from start to finish, and factory second Case Study Ceramics® will be on sale for 50% off retail. Mickey Hargitay's Plants will be on site next to the Case Study Ceramics® booth.

Downtown Modernism is pet-friendly and open to the public. Entry will be $8 cash only at the gate. Customers shop early to get the best deals.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN MODERNISM

At every show, over 90 vintage dealers and more than 1500 collectors and enthusiasts sacrifice precious shuteye for a spot in line outside the Modernica factory gates, arriving as soon as the gates open in hopes of taking home some rare vintage finds. Vendors travel downtown from in and around Southern California, Oakland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and sometimes even farther, hauling their best furniture, lighting, decor, and one-off pieces of merchandise to showcase.

The first show was held in June 2013 featuring 50 vintage dealers and hosted by actor Andy Dick.

ABOUT MODERNICA

For 30 years, Modernica has proudly built each piece of furniture at its factory in Los Angeles. The company is a design collective with a vested responsibility to the ideals of the vibrant North American Modernism movement, as well as the vision to collaborate with creative artists by providing a unique platform to showcase their work. Modernica sits on a five-acre campus in the heart of downtown, and all materials are sourced in California.

