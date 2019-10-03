Modernica To Host Downtown Modernism
The Popular Fiberglass Chair and Mid Century Modern Furniture Manufacturer Hosts LA Downtown Modernism Event for the Sixth Year
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, Modernica will host the ever popular Downtown Modernism, a biannual vintage 20th century design show, for the sixth year in a row. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is promised to be the finest one yet.
This October, the event is upping its ante, with over 100 vintage dealers showcasing their pieces, more than 1500 collectors and enthusiasts expected to attend, and an outdoor food court of popular downtown Los Angeles food trucks and local vendors planned, including:
- LA Brisket
- Bad Chkn food truck
- Tokyo Doggie Style food truck
- Dinas Dumpling food truck
- Alter Ego Lounge pop-up coffee bar
- Local fruit cart
- and more!
The fiberglass chair factory will be running for guests to tour the production process from start to finish, and factory second Case Study Ceramics® will be on sale for 50% off retail. Mickey Hargitay's Plants will be on site next to the Case Study Ceramics® booth.
Downtown Modernism is pet-friendly and open to the public. Entry will be $8 cash only at the gate. Customers shop early to get the best deals.
ABOUT DOWNTOWN MODERNISM
At every show, over 90 vintage dealers and more than 1500 collectors and enthusiasts sacrifice precious shuteye for a spot in line outside the Modernica factory gates, arriving as soon as the gates open in hopes of taking home some rare vintage finds. Vendors travel downtown from in and around Southern California, Oakland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and sometimes even farther, hauling their best furniture, lighting, decor, and one-off pieces of merchandise to showcase.
The first show was held in June 2013 featuring 50 vintage dealers and hosted by actor Andy Dick.
ABOUT MODERNICA
For 30 years, Modernica has proudly built each piece of furniture at its factory in Los Angeles. The company is a design collective with a vested responsibility to the ideals of the vibrant North American Modernism movement, as well as the vision to collaborate with creative artists by providing a unique platform to showcase their work. Modernica sits on a five-acre campus in the heart of downtown, and all materials are sourced in California.
