Modernism Week Demonstrates Global Leadership with Strong Attendance and Significant Economic Impact

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernism Week, one of the world's premier architecture and design festivals, announced that more than 111,000 attendees participated in its signature 11-day event. Over the past 21 years, more than 1.5 million guests have attended the internationally acclaimed festival. Held February 12–22, 2026, the festival once again proved to be a powerful cultural and economic engine for the region. This year's event generated an estimated $62 million in economic impact, contributing to a cumulative total exceeding $560 million since its inception.

Further underscoring its commitment to education and the next generation of design leaders, Modernism Week will announce recipients this spring of its ongoing scholarship program supporting Coachella Valley students pursuing careers in architecture and design. Since 2011, more than $400,000 in scholarships has been awarded by Modernism Week to Coachella Valley students.

The 2026 festival presented a dynamic and highly curated program of nearly 500 events, developed in collaboration with 52 partner organizations, including 15 historic neighborhoods, and supported by 95 sponsors. Modernism Week continued its ongoing dedication to education by featuring more than 80 lectures and films led by significant architects, landscape designers, historians, and design experts. The 2026 keynote presentation was delivered by acclaimed architect Elizabeth Diller, of Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

Elevating its global profile even further, this year Modernism Week hosted the prestigious World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize Ceremony. This significant award recognizes excellence in the preservation of modernist architecture and marked a major milestone for the festival.

Modernism Week's audience reflects its international reach and influence. Attendees traveled from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, as well as 28 countries, including Canada, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. California represented approximately 42% of attendees, with particularly strong participation from across the state and the Coachella Valley.

Modernism Week top sponsors included Ferguson Home, Brizo, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Monogram, Cotino, DWR, Flor, and Natural Retreats. The City of Palm Springs was the Civic Presenting Sponsor.

Modernism Week – October will take place October 15-18, 2026 (tickets go on sale August 1) and Modernism Week 2027 will take place February 11-21, 2027 (tickets go on sale November 1). To receive updates, visit modernismweek.com and follow it on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X.



Media Contact: Bob Bogard 760/408-1981 • [email protected]

SOURCE Modernism Week