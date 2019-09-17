Modernize and Spectrum collaborate for AI-optimization of home improvement leads

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize, the leader in home improvement lead generation services, has announced a strategic partnership with Spectrum Communications & Consulting Inc., the creator of leading artificial intelligence software for home improvement contractors, Predictive Sales AI (PSAI). The partnership will allow Modernize to deliver sales leads and appointments directly into home improvement contractors' Predictive Sales AI engine, allowing a contractor to gain insight and intelligence into lead performance and sales representative performance instantly and automatically.

Modernize's partnership with Spectrum will maximize their mutual customers' success by providing lead intelligence, so contractors can align the right lead with the right sales representative, creating the best customer experience and resulting in higher customer conversion rates. The combined solution will allow contractors to scale their businesses, serving more homeowners than ever before while limiting the contractors' marketing costs.

"It's rare that we find another solution provider that's as committed to leveraging homeowner data to their customers' advantage as we are," noted Modernize CEO Jason Polka. "But that's exactly why we've partnered with Spectrum. We're confident that the powerful data unleashed by our combined solution will help our customers realize even more value out of the leads and appointments we provide."

Aside from improving close rates for leads provided by Modernize, the two companies will be sharing aggregate performance data. This will enable both Modernize and Spectrum to improve the quality of their products by better understanding how different types of leads and appointments perform throughout their clients' sales funnels.

"This partnership with Modernize is unlike any we've engaged in before. It is based on the shared understanding that the more we help our customers grow by leveraging their data, the more our own businesses will succeed," said Ty King, CEO of Spectrum.

About Modernize

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Modernize is the largest privately-owned lead generation company in the US. For over 13 years, Modernize has been the leader in the home improvement industry, connecting homeowners with contractors within energy-efficient trades such as solar, windows, HVAC and roofing. Facilitating over 2 million completed home improvement projects each year, Modernize is the market leader in residential lead generation.

About Spectrum Communications & Consulting Inc.

Established in 1992 and headquartered in Chicago IL, Spectrum Communications & Consulting Inc. has been serving the home improvement space for decades. By combining software, data science, and digital marketing expertise to drive growth for our home service contractors, Spectrum built the PSAI engine to deliver unparalleled lead intelligence for the home services community. Spectrum brings its expertise to contractors across the industry who specialize in windows, solar, roofing, interior and exterior remodeling, moving, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and environmental services. Spectrum provides millions of leads resulting in billions of dollars in sales revenue for our contractor customers.

