Modernize Hires New Chief Financial Officer to Lead Company Through Next Phase of Growth

As CFO at Modernize, Bearden will be responsible for ensuring that the finance organization can enable the company to continue to drive growth, capitalizing on the growing demand in the home improvement industry as displayed by their recent achievement surpassing $1 billion in gross market value. Modernize has a focused growth strategy aimed to revolutionize the home improvement industry by creating a seamless, stress-free experience for both homeowners and contractors. Modernize's strategic acquisition of Bearden will move them one step closer to securing that goal.

"We have been looking for someone perfectly suited for this role for several months, and I am extremely eager to leverage Bob's expertise in achieving our vision of Modernize owning the transaction and in the near term guiding our strategy of improving the homeowner intent," said Jason Polka, CEO of Modernize.

"I admire Modernize's innovative approach to the home improvement industry as well as their bullish presence in the Austin startup scene. I'm looking forward to putting my background to work and building on the company's recent momentum," Bearden added. "Modernize has a talented team, a unique purpose and tremendous potential."

As CFO, Bearden will report directly to Polka to lead the charge on the finance, accounting, and strategic growth areas of the business.

About Modernize

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Modernize is the largest privately-owned lead generation company in the US. For over 13 years, Modernize has been the leader in the home improvement industry, connecting homeowners with contractors within energy-efficient trades such as solar, windows, HVAC and roofing. Facilitating over 2 million completed home improvement projects each year, Modernize is the market leader in residential lead generation.

