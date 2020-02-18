Modernize Surpasses 2 Million Milestone Helping Homeowners with Home Energy-Saving Projects

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2019 calendar year, Modernize, the leader in home improvement contractor lead generation services, helped more than two million homeowners across the United States search for the contractors they need. This is the first time Modernize had two million inquiries, each being a separate project where Modernize was asked to connect homeowners with qualified local contractors for major energy-saving home improvements. Since most homeowners seek multiple quotes, this resulted in over three million leads to contractors.

"We've grown our business through both online and offline sources," said Jim Ziminski, CEO of Mr. Roof / Able Roof. "But over the past decade, we've seen a big shift to homeowners coming from online sources. With Modernize's place in the market, it's no wonder they're garnering so many of those requests."

Modernize has achieved this milestone through innovation and continuous optimization in creating connections between homeowners and contractors for residential solar, roofing, windows, doors, siding, heating, and air conditioning services.

"At Modernize, we're constantly tuning and tweaking how we create value in the process of connecting homeowners with our contractor partners," said Jason Polka, Modernize CEO. "We're proud to now be serving over two million homeowners per year, initiating projects that generate over a billion dollars of revenue for our contractor partners, and creating long-lasting energy savings for homeowners from coast to coast."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Modernize is the largest privately-owned lead generation company in the US. For 15 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement industry, connecting homeowners with contractors within energy-efficient trades such as solar, windows, air conditioning, roofing, and siding. Facilitating more than 2 million completed home improvement projects each year, Modernize is the market leader in residential lead generation.

