Modernize Surpasses Billion-Dollar Milestone in Annual Gross Merchandise Value

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the first quarter of 2019, Modernize, the leader in home improvement contractor lead generation services, has achieved an annualized rate of over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") across the United States. This measurement represents the sales between Modernize's homeowners and its contractor partners for home improvement projects.

Modernize has achieved this milestone through innovation and continuous optimization in forming connections between homeowners and contractors working in the residential solar, roofing, window, and HVAC industries.

"Each year, more homeowners go online to plan and execute their home improvement decisions," said Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare, former CRO of Home Away, and Modernize advisor. "With Modernize's innovation leadership and operational excellence in connecting homeowners and the contractors serving them, it's no surprise that they are now driving over $1B to their contractor partners."

The measurement of GMV has been enabled by Modernize's closed-loop monitoring of how leads turn into revenue through contractor feedback and automated connections into customer relationship management (CRM) programs.

"At Modernize, we're constantly maximizing the value we provide to both the homeowner and our contractor partners," said Jason Polka, Modernize CEO. "We're proud of how we're helping our customers grow. In the last year we've connected over two million homeowners with contactors and generated over a billion dollars of GMV."

About Modernize

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Modernize is the largest privately-owned lead generation company in the US. For over 13 years, Modernize has been the leader in the home improvement industry, connecting homeowners with contractors within energy-efficient trades such as solar, windows, HVAC and roofing. Facilitating over 2 million completed home improvement projects each year, Modernize is the market leader in residential lead generation.

SOURCE Modernize

Related Links

http://www.modernize.com

