Modernize Wins 2019 Austin Startup Games For Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize , an Austin-based company focused on helping millions of homeowners nationwide, took home the gold last Saturday in the 2019 Austin Startup Games . Eighteen Austin start-ups competed in this year's event, where each company sponsors a local charity and vies for bragging rights within the startup scene. Modernize will be donating the grand prize —an $18,000 grant for the non-profit of the winner's choice— to Austin's Community First! Village in March.

"We are ecstatic that we were able to defend our title and continue to support the Austin community," said Jason Polka, founder and CEO of Modernize. "We strive to be one the best companies in Central Texas— both inside and outside of our office. This win showcases the dedication and passion of our team."

Community First! Village is a 51-acre community developed by local non-profit Mobile Loaves & Fishes. The village provides affordable, permanent housing and supportive services for the chronically homeless in Central Texas. Mobile Loaves & Fishes also focuses on empowering Austin residents to better help the homeless.

"We were excited to collaborate with Modernize for the 2019 Startup Games," said Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Mobiles Loaves & Fishes. "This donation will allow us to continue engaging the broader community and growing our impact as we serve Austin's most vulnerable neighbors."

The 2019 Austin Startup Games were the eighth annual iteration of the event. The games invite local start-ups to participate in spirited, tournament-style games on behalf of local charities. The highest scoring team at the end of the day receives the largest donation to the charity of their choice. The Startup Games have been running in cities across the country since 2012, and have given over $550,000 to local charities.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Modernize is the largest privately-owned lead generation company in the US. For over 12 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement industry, connecting homeowners with contractors within energy-efficient trades such as Solar, Windows, HVAC, and Roofing. Facilitating over 1.5 million completed home improvement projects each year, Modernize is the market leader in residential lead generation.

To learn more about Modernize, please visit www.modernize.com .

