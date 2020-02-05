Modernize Wins 2020 Austin Startup Games For Third Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize, an Austin-based company dedicated to helping millions of homeowners nationwide, won first place in the 2020 Austin Startup Games , held on Saturday, Jan. 25. Seventeen Austin start-ups competed in this year's event, where each company sponsors a local charity and vies for bragging rights within the startup scene. Modernize will donate the grand prize —an $18,000 grant for the non-profit of the winner's choice— to Austin's Community First! Village , a development of Mobile Loaves & Fishes. It is the second year Modernize has partnered with the non-profit.

"We are elated to win Austin's Startup Games for a third time, and continue to support the life-changing efforts of Austin's Community First! Village," said Jason Polka, founder and CEO of Modernize. "I am proud of the tenacity of our team. Every day, we work diligently to assist homeowners, so we are proud to partner with a local organization that provides homes to our neighbors in need."

Mobile Loaves & Fishes' Community First! Village is a 51-acre master planned community designed specifically for men and women who are coming out of chronic homelessness. Mobile Loaves & Fishes also focuses on empowering Austin residents into a lifestyle of service with the homeless. More than 200 people currently call Community First! Village home.

"We are excited to collaborate again with Modernize for the 2020 Startup Games," said Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes. "In 2019, Modernize's donation helped support our continued efforts of lifting our homeless neighbors off the streets of Austin and into a permanent home. We plan to continue our expansion of Community First! Village this year by providing homes, resources and community to Austin's most vulnerable citizens."

The 2020 Austin Startup Games were the ninth annual iteration of the event. The games invite local start-ups to participate in spirited, tournament-style games —like cornhole, darts, relays, and tug of war— on behalf of local charities. The highest scoring team at the end of the day receives the largest donation to the charity of their choice. The Startup Games have been running in cities across the country since 2012, and have given more than $650,000+ to local charities.

