Modernize Your MDM in 2021 with Tamr

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr , the leading provider of cloud-native data mastering solutions, announced today a limited time offer as part of the company's " Modernize Your MDM " campaign: new customers that master their B2B customer or supplier data in the cloud will receive six months of free software licensing.

Modern Master Data Management (MDM) is an imperative for today's data-driven organization. Tamr's unique cloud-native, machine learning-driven approach to data mastering makes it possible for businesses to unlock data by connecting internal and external data at scale, at a fraction of the total cost of traditional MDM solutions.

"After an unprecedented year for people and businesses across the globe, we want to offer organizations an opportunity to get started with a novel approach to getting the most value from their data. With this offer, data leaders can tackle core MDM challenges with a machine-learning approach on the cloud that will deliver timely analytics at unprecedented speed. This offer will help organizations drive revenue, reduce risk, or optimize spend thanks to better data and insights into their customers and suppliers," said Anthony Deighton, Chief Product Officer at Tamr. "With our approach to data mastering, Tamr customers are able to: dramatically increase record matching accuracy, deliver analytics-ready datasets in weeks, lower their total cost of ownership of MDM projects, and reduce manual workflows by up to 90%."

In addition to six months of free software licensing, customers who select Tamr's cloud-native, machine learning MDM by April 30, 2021 will receive a free training and enablement package. Tamr has proven results mastering organizational data quickly to drive results in B2B marketing initiatives and supply chain optimization, offering peace of mind in a quick and trustworthy implementation.

Get in touch today with a Tamr data expert today to learn more about this offer and get started quickly in 2021 to accelerate business outcomes. Visit www.tamr.com/modernize-your-mdm .

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

