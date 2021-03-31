Modernize.com Debuts Home Energy Savings Guide

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Modernize survey of 1,500 homeowners planning home improvements finds that 40 percent of respondents embark on their project to save money on utility bills. With energy costs predicted to rise significantly in the coming months, consumers may be seeking guidance on how to reduce heating and cooling expenses.

To help homeowners address their energy cost concerns, Modernize, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, releases a comprehensive guide outlining home improvement projects that offer significant energy savings. The guide addresses four core energy-related home improvement areas —heating and cooling, solar energy, windows, and roofing—as well as tips that apply to the entire home.

Please see the full guide: A Homeowner's Guide to Savings.

Findings include:

Heating and cooling: Understanding when to replace a heating and cooling system is key to boosting a home's energy efficiency and ultimately saving money. Factors like size, age, and insulation can determine the best time to upgrade an HVAC system.

"Almost every component of your home — from the roof to the insulation — offers an opportunity for saving money on utility costs every month," says Gregg Hicks, vice president of Modernize.com. "While many home improvement projects require careful planning and budgeting, understanding the short- and long-term savings can make certain expenses worth the investment."

Hicks is available to answer questions about projects that increase home energy efficiency and offer guidance on hiring a reliable contractor for various home improvements.

