Modernizing Legacy Systems for Digital Transformation the Topic of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical role legacy applications play in digital transformation will be the topic of a June 19 ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Ron Exler, principal consultant, and Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst for ISG Research, will co-host the live, one-hour session, "Modernize Your Legacy Applications to Accelerate Your Digital Transformation," with AveriSource, a leading software company for modernizing legacy applications, next Wednesday at 2 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The firms will demonstrate the benefits of using automation and business rule extraction to modernize applications and empower enterprise digital transformation.

"Legacy mainframe applications are almost always impacted during a digital transformation," said Chris Germann, ISG partner, Enterprise Research. "Complex legacy applications can challenge transformation goals, but if modernization is handled correctly, it can meaningfully accelerate digital transformation. Our webinar will lead participants through the process and explain the importance of using the right software products to gain visibility into legacy systems, the role service providers can play, and how to align application modernization with business priorities to reduce risk."

Germann also noted that the lack of transparency into legacy mainframe systems can complicate modernization efforts. "Enterprise staff can be unaware of how existing applications are aligned with business needs, and unsure of the specific processes the mainframe application drives," he said. "Visibility into these systems is critical for digital transformation decision-making. The right application analysis products can help break down the functions of legacy mainframes and enable enterprises to pursue a faster, more targeted digital transformation."

AveriSource enables and accelerates digital transformation with the iSAT™ (interactive Software Analysis Tool), a proprietary suite of application analysis software powering business model evolution™. The iSAT™ platform exposes the business logic in complex legacy applications and depicts the alignment of software with the business functions they support. The iSAT's multi-faceted capabilities give business leaders visibility into how business model improvements will impact the existing software applications that support business operations so that the cost, risk and size of digital transformation initiatives can be accurately assessed. During the June 19 webinar, AveriSource will demonstrate how the iSAT™ can reduce the cost and time of performing digital transformation initiatives by over 50 percent.

