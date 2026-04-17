ModernRails Appoints Fuad B. Mekhti as Executive Vice-President of Global Payments

MIAMI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernrails, Inc. today announced the appointment of Fuad B. Mekhti as Executive Vice-President of Global Payments, reinforcing the company's leadership as it scales a unified, multi-rail global payments infrastructure across the United States, Europe, Middle East, Central Asia and the United Kingdom.

Fuad brings deep expertise in cross-border payments, institutional banking relationships, and global transaction networks. He has been working closely with ModernRails to develop institutional-grade payment corridors in coordination with U.S. and international bank partners, supporting the expansion of a globally interoperable payments ecosystem.

In his new role, Fuad will lead the execution of ModernRails' global bank partnerships, onboarding institutional clients, and driving transaction growth across the platform's integrated, multi-rail infrastructure.

"ModernRails is building the next generation of financial infrastructure - one that abstracts complexity across payment rails, jurisdictions, and settlement systems," said David Joon Park, Founder and CEO of ModernRails. "Fuad's experience across cross-border networks and institutional banking relationships positions us to accelerate our global footprint and deepen our integration across key financial systems."

ModernRails operates as a third-party service provider within the U.S. financial system, enabling connectivity to core domestic payment rails including FedNow, RTP, ACH, and Fedwire, while extending these capabilities globally through its network of U.S. and international bank partners and Fintechs. The platform functions as a global settlement abstraction layer, allowing clients to route transactions seamlessly across multiple payment systems without being constrained by underlying rail fragmentation.

Through this architecture, ModernRails supports U.S. dollar account structures, multi-currency payment flows, and integrated foreign exchange capabilities, enabling institutions to manage liquidity, treasury operations, and settlement across jurisdictions in real time.

As part of its international expansion strategy, ModernRails is extending its infrastructure into Europe and the United Kingdom, enabling access to regional payment systems such as SEPA Instant and the UK's Faster Payments network through strategic banking partnerships.

Importantly, ModernRails has already integrated stablecoin and digital asset payment capabilities into its platform, enabling real-time settlement alongside traditional fiat rails. This allows clients to seamlessly bridge U.S. dollar-based banking systems with blockchain-based value transfer, supporting programmable payments, enhanced transparency, and continuous (24/7) settlement across global markets.

"Global payments remain constrained by fragmented rails, inconsistent standards, and jurisdictional silos," said Fuad. "ModernRails is solving that at the infrastructure layer—integrating fiat rails, FX, and live stablecoin settlement into a single, unified system that enables seamless global movement of money."

About ModernRails

ModernRails a unified payment operating system and orchestration hub connecting financial institutions to all major domestic and global payment networks. As a third-party service provider to the Federal Reserve, ModernRails works with Fintechs, U.S. and international bank partners. ModernRails enables access to domestic and global payment rails, including FedNow, RTP, ACH, Fedwire, SEPA Instant, and Faster Payments. The platform supports U.S. dollar account structures, multi-currency transactions, foreign exchange, and fully integrated stablecoin settlement capabilities, delivering scalable, compliant, and real-time financial services for institutions worldwide. https://www.modernrails.io/

Contact:

Evan Zhang

214-624-1007

SOURCE ModernRails