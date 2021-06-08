Modev Announces Lineup for the Virtual VOICE Global 2021, Presented by Google Assistant, June 15-16

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modev, the company that brings together the voice technology community, announced the initial speaker lineup for VOICE Global 2021 . The 24-hour voice tech virtual event will stream online starting June 15 at 6 p.m. ET and will end June 16 at 6 p.m. ET.

"VOICE Global 2021 will bring the voice tech community from around the world together for an inside look at how brands around the world are incorporating voice into their business," said Pete Erickson, founder, and CEO of Modev and the event's organizer. "This is an opportunity to connect and hear from the major voice tech influencers and developers who are making an impact on the future of multiple industries worldwide."

"The VOICE brand represents the future of conversational technology and AI, most importantly - the future of how we work, live, play, and learn. We are excited to support this 24-virtual event, particularly as it is a celebration of all things voice tech," said Leslie Garcia Amaya, Global Product Partnerships, AI at Google.

There is no fee to attend the VOICE Global virtual event, and registration is now open . Prominent keynotes and interviews will include:

Richard Stern , CEO, TuneIn, Inc., runs the internet radio network featuring 100,000 broadcast streams and 80 million listeners. He shares how voice technologies give broadcasters tremendous interactive capability through voice assistants for conversational audio, podcasts and authentic conversations.

runs the internet radio network featuring 100,000 broadcast streams and 80 million listeners. He shares how voice technologies give broadcasters tremendous interactive capability through voice assistants for conversational audio, podcasts and authentic conversations. Jeanine Heck , vice president, AI Product, Comcast Cable , is leading the company's efforts to bring artificial intelligence into XFINITY products. She was the founding product manager for the X1 voice remote, with over 4 billion total voice commands that allow customers to discover TV content through intuitive voice commands.

, is leading the company's efforts to bring artificial intelligence into XFINITY products. She was the founding product manager for the X1 voice remote, with over 4 billion total voice commands that allow customers to discover TV content through intuitive voice commands. Paul Williams , vice president, Experiences & Professionally Installed Lighting, GE Lighting, a Savant company, will share how his team is meeting the growing needs of consumers by reimagining smart home products ,services and professional residential lighting solutions.

will share how his team is meeting the growing needs of consumers by reimagining smart home products ,services and professional residential lighting solutions. Rebecca Nathenson , director, Product Management, Google, shares the background of Google Assistant, the vision for where it is headed along with recent enhancements, as well as new experiences built by partners and developers.

shares the background of Google Assistant, the vision for where it is headed along with recent enhancements, as well as new experiences built by partners and developers. Jason Fields , chief strategy officer, Voicify; Tanmay Patel , director of digital technology, Philadelphia Eagles; and Chris McPherson , content manager & on-air talent, Philadelphia Eagles will share how the Philadelphia Eagles are executing voice. The team makes it easy for fans to connect via Alexa and Google Assistant through a series of simple commands to receive daily news, hear players' updates, follow the draft, hear the Eagle Insider podcast, and more.

will share how the Philadelphia Eagles are executing voice. The team makes it easy for fans to connect via Alexa and Google Assistant through a series of simple commands to receive daily news, hear players' updates, follow the draft, hear the Eagle Insider podcast, and more. Patrick Flanagan , senior director, Global Product Innovation & Design, VISA leads teams of designers, developers, and product managers to design solutions for consumers utilizing emerging technologies, and design thinking. He will share how VISA is leveraging chat interfaces, natural language processing (NLP), customer preferences and the value of human interaction.

