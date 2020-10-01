Modev Announces VOICE Summit, The World's Largest Voice Tech Event

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 VOICE Summit will be held virtually this year from Oct. 5th-15th. This year's program includes engaging talks, insightful keynotes and hands-on workshops to help create, build and market the latest innovations in voice technology.

You won't want to miss one of the top five virtual tech conferences to attend this fall, according to Starter Noise . The world's largest voice-tech conference will attract 5,000+ developers, conversational designers, startups, brands, agencies and executives at the forefront of the voice-first era.

This year's conference opening keynote will be on October 6, 2020 and feature Jeff Blankenburg of the Amazon Alexa team. As VOICE's Diamond Sponsor, Amazon Alexa will have a designated stage for two full days of content on the 6th and 7th of October.

Kicking off the 8th, VOICE is teaming up with Google Assistant for Google Assistant Developer Day . Attendees can learn more about new tools and features Google is building for developers to bring the Assistant to mobile apps and Smart Displays, and help drive discoverability and engagement via voice.

Over the course of two weeks, you can expect to hear from the experts on the frontlines of voice technology for Google, Comcast, AWS and many more.

Key speakers include:

Those interested in showing off their Alexa Skills can register for the Amazon Alexa Hackathon beginning Monday, October 5 at 10am EDT through Thursday, October 15. More than $6,000 in prizes will be at stake to those looking to hone their skills and compete for recognition in either the Most Innovative Conversational Experience or Most Innovative Use of Multimodal Technologies categories.

VOICE Summit is aimed at agencies, conversational designers and developers within the voice space. You'll be able to hear how voice technology is transforming everything from education to finances. More importantly, you'll be able to learn how you can optimize voice to grow your brand.

This Voice First community is just getting started and global in scale. We will share how to create more enjoyable and personalized customer experiences with voice.

The Summit Pass gives free access to select talks, panels, roundtables and keynotes. We recommend getting the Premium Access Pass for unlimited access to all sessions and live workshops before the price increase on October 1st.

For any media inquiries, please contact Andrea Howes at [email protected].

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world. To learn more about Modev, VOICE and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, please go to modev.com.

