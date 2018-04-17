"I developed my invention to keep cereal safe and to make it easier to reseal. This will help keep insects and debris out of the bag, as well as prevent it from getting stale," said the inventor. The HOLD ON provides consumers with a quick and easy way to reseal a plastic cereal bag. It will keep contents of a cereal bag fresh for a longer period of time. It does this by providing extra protection from oxygen, insects, etc., from entering the bag. In addition, the convenient, resealable feature will eliminate messy spills and wastage of cereal. This ultimate cereal bag is producible in a wide range of colors.

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-363, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modified-bagged-cereal-packaging-invented-dhm-363-300629889.html

SOURCE InventHelp

