"My job inspired me to develop my idea. I work on houses and find it to be a constant problem to unlock a door in poor lighting conditions. My invention will help with this task," said the inventor. The LIGHT LOCK enables a homeowner to easily gain access to a home at night. This will provide an improved level of convenience. It is installable in the same manner as conventional locks of this nature. It is also adaptable for use on most residential and even some commercial doors. This modified deadbolt is producible in various finishes to match the exterior of a home.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modified-deadbolt-design-for-exterior-doors-invented-pit-655-300629886.html

SOURCE InventHelp

