Modified Starch Market size is set to grow by USD 2862.71 mn from 2023-2027, North America estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global modified starch market size is estimated to grow by USD 2862.71 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Modified Starch Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Cargill Inc. .

Modified Starch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2862.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

In the food and beverage supply chain, modified starch plays a significant role due to its function as a thickener in various applications. This includes convenience foods in North America and Europe, where modified starch acts as a substitute for high-calorie sugar or high-cholesterol eggs. Asia's expanding markets also show a growing demand for modified starch, particularly in gravies, sauces, and soups. The international fast-food restaurant chains and personal care and cosmetics industries further expand the market reach of modified starch, with its ability to thicken without heat being a key advantage. European markets, in particular, value modified starch for its health benefits and versatility.

The modified starch market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the escalating consumer preference for processed and convenience foods. This trend is particularly prominent in the food industry, where modified starch is extensively used in manufacturing ready-to-eat food products. The paper segment also utilizes modified starch as a thickening agent. In restaurants and food service outlets, modified starch is employed to enhance the texture and consistency of various dishes. The rising consumer demand for processed foods is expected to continue fueling market expansion in the coming years.

