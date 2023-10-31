Modified starch market size to grow by USD 2.86 billion from 2022 to 2027: North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global modified starch market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global modified starch market. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for modified starch in the region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. The most commonly used modified starch in North America is glucose syrup. In addition, the demand for maltodextrin is growing significantly in the region. Moreover, native starch is available in abundance. North America is a leading producer of modified starch. In addition, the demand for corn starch is increasing owing to its cost-effectiveness. Such factors will fuel market growth in the regional market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modified Starch Market 2023-2027

Modified starch market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global modified starch market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global modified starch market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany.

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Modified starch market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global modified starch market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer modified starch in the market are Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, and Cargill Inc. and others.

Established players have a competitive advantage owing to their large scale of operations and brand names. Vendors are focusing on strategies such as developing innovative solutions that address the taste, texture, and nutritional profiles of foods and beverages. Regulations related to food product safety, storage, and handling have encouraged vendors to invest significantly in R&D activities. Vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. These factors are likely to intensify the competition in the global modified starch market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers modified starches in the food, paper and packaging, and textile industries.

The company offers modified starches in the food, paper and packaging, and textile industries. Beneo GmbH - The company offers modified starches such as modified tapioca starches and modified wheat starches.

The company offers modified starches such as modified tapioca starches and modified wheat starches. Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A. - The company offers modified starches such as waxy, regular, and organic rice starches.

The company offers modified starches such as waxy, regular, and organic rice starches. Emsland Starke GmbH - The company offers modified starches such as confectionery and extruded starch, batter starch, and starch ethers.

Modified starch market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (dry and liquid), end-user (food and beverage, textile and paper, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The dry segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Dry modified starch is an important and useful component used in the preparation of different types of foods. Modified starch is used in various industries, such as food, paper, cosmetics, personal care, and textiles. The increasing demand for natural ingredients will drive the growth of the dry segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Modified starch market – Market dynamics

Key driver - The high demand for corn starch is driving the market growth. The demand for corn starch is increasing in the food and beverage industry due to its wide application areas and abundance, especially in agriculture-rich countries such as India and China. Corn is a major source for the production of modified starch. It is used in gluten-free products. Moreover, modified corn starch is less expensive than wheat or tapioca starches. It is used as a thickening agent and a major source of energy. In addition, the use of corn starch lowers blood sugar. It is also used in cosmetics for skin issues. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period

Key trends - The emergence of modified starch-based plastics is an emerging trend in the market. The use of granular starch as a filler in the process of commodity plastics biodegradation is expected to increase. Starch fillers offer various benefits, such as improved printability, anti-blocking properties, enhanced water vapor permeability, increased dimensional stability, low gloss finish, and enhanced stiffness. Starch octenyl succinate crosslinked ionically with aluminum sulfate is used in a linear and low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) as a filler. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuating prices of raw materials will hamper market growth during the forecast period. These fluctuations depend on various factors such as availability. Native starch is used as a key raw material used for the production of modified starch. However, due to price fluctuations, vendors are unable to decide prices. These fluctuations worsen with the unpredictable availability of raw materials. Such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this modified starch market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modified starch market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the modified starch market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the modified starch market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modified starch market vendors

Related Reports:

The starch polymer market size is expected to increase by USD 365.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers starch polymer market segmentation by end-user (packaging, textile, agriculture, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The industrial starch market size is expected to increase to USD 31.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverage, feed, pharmaceuticals, cardboard and corrugating, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports and take the first step towards improving your business strategy

