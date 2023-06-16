Modified starch market size to grow by USD 2,862.71 million from 2022 to 2027, High demand for corn starch to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global modified starch market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,862.71 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The demand for modified starch in the region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. The most commonly used modified starch in North America is glucose syrup. In addition, the demand for maltodextrin is growing significantly in the region. Moreover, native starch is available in abundance. North America is a leading producer of modified starch. In addition, the demand for corn starch is increasing owing to its cost-effectiveness. Such factors will fuel market growth in the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Modified Starch Market - Segmentation Assessment

This modified starch market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (dry and liquid), and end-user (food and beverage, textile and paper, and others).

The market share growth by the dry segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. Dry-modified starch is an important and useful component used in the preparation of different types of foods. Modified starch is used in various industries, such as food, paper, cosmetics, personal care, and textiles. The increasing demand for natural ingredients will drive the growth of the dry segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global modified starch market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global modified starch market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for modified starch in the region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. The most commonly used modified starch in the region is glucose syrup. In addition, the demand for maltodextrin is growing significantly in the region. Moreover, native starch is available in abundance. North America is a leading producer of modified starch. In addition, the demand for corn starch is increasing owing to its cost-effectiveness. Such factors will fuel market growth in the regional market during the forecast period.

Modified Starch Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high demand for corn starch is driving the market growth. The demand for corn starch is increasing in the food and beverage industry due to its wide application areas and abundance, especially in agriculture-rich countries such as India and China. Corn is a major source for the production of modified starch. It is used in gluten-free products.

Moreover, modified corn starch is less expensive than wheat or tapioca starches. It is used as a thickening agent and a major source of energy. In addition, the use of corn starch lowers blood sugar. It is also used in cosmetics for skin issues. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of modified starch-based plastics is an emerging trend in the market. The use of granular starch as a filler in the process of commodity plastics biodegradation is expected to increase. Starch fillers offer various benefits, such as improved printability, anti-blocking properties, enhanced water vapor permeability, increased dimensional stability, low gloss finish, and enhanced stiffness.

Starch octenyl succinate crosslinked ionically with aluminum sulfate is used in a linear and low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) as a filler. Hence, such factors support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuating prices of raw materials will hamper market growth during the forecast period. These fluctuations depend on various factors such as availability. Native starch is used as a key raw material used for the production of modified starch. Moreover, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials would not only lead to the vendors in the market being indecisive about the fixation of prices for the modified starch offered by them but also could lead to increased prices of modified starch to earn a significant profit margin in the market.

However, due to price fluctuations, vendors are unable to decide prices. These fluctuations worsen with the unpredictable availability of raw materials. Such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this modified starch market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modified starch market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the modified starch market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the modified starch market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modified starch market vendors

Modified Starch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,862.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, and Cargill Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

