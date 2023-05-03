Modifly Announces New President to Lead the Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modifly, a creative media agency and subsidiary of CourtAvenue, the leading digital transformation agency, is excited to announce the appointment of Nico Coetzee as its new President. With over 20 years of global advertising and technology experience, Nico brings extensive expertise and a track record of success in growing businesses and driving innovation.

Nico Coetzee, President of Modifly

In his new role, Nico will be responsible for developing and implementing scalable growth strategies, overseeing agency operations, propelling the business into new markets, cultivating and maintaining customer relationships, and fostering employee growth.

"As the new President of Modifly, I am humbled and inspired to be a part of such a prestigious organization. I am excited about utilizing Modifly's industry-leading reputation to scale with our clients through company growth and innovation. I am committed to propelling Modifly to new heights of success and growth."

As a digital media pioneer, Nico advocates for human-led technological solutions that positively alter user behavior. He has a distinguished career executing digital campaigns that foster business expansion, engagement, and innovation in various industries, such as healthcare, retail, automotive, finance, CPG, and electronics. Before joining Modifly, Nico was the CMO of CureClick and helped guide it through its acquisition by THREAD Research. Before that, he was the global CEO for KPI Agency and Managing Director of Media360, a Syneos Health Company. He has held digital and leadership positions in Dubai, London, Portugal, Spain, and South Africa.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nico to Modifly as our new President," said Elijah Schneider, Founder and CEO. "His impressive track record of driving growth and innovation in the industry, combined with his passion for excellence and client service, make him the ideal leader to take Modifly to the next level."

Modifly, a CourtAvenue company, is a creative media agency enabling brands to acquire, grow and retain customers by leveraging it's proprietary approach with modern media paired with data-driven creativity.

